RECAP: Blackhawks Score Seven in Second Straight, Top Ducks 

CHICAGO, Ill. -- Blackhawks record back-to-back 7 goal games -- the first time since Nov 7th, 1992 -- in a 7-2 win over the Anaheim Ducks at the United Center on Tuesday evening.

Points were recorded by nine Blackhawks players in total. Connor Bedard (1G, 4A) notched a career-high 5 points in a single game, and multi-point games occured across the lineup including Philipp Kurashev (2G, 2A), Nick Foligno (4A) and Andreas Athanasiou (2A).Kurashev recorded his 100th career NHL point on the night as well, finishing with 102 total.

Athanasiou returned from injury for his first game since Nov. 9 after missing 53 games.