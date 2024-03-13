RECAP: Blackhawks Score Seven in Second Straight, Top Ducks 

Bedard notches career-best five point night as top line thrives in win

By Blackhawks.com Staff
CHICAGO, Ill. -- Blackhawks record back-to-back 7 goal games -- the first time since Nov 7th, 1992 -- in a 7-2 win over the Anaheim Ducks at the United Center on Tuesday evening.

Points were recorded by nine Blackhawks players in total. Connor Bedard (1G, 4A) notched a career-high 5 points in a single game, and multi-point games occured across the lineup including Philipp Kurashev (2G, 2A), Nick Foligno (4A) and Andreas Athanasiou (2A).Kurashev recorded his 100th career NHL point on the night as well, finishing with 102 total.

Athanasiou returned from injury for his first game since Nov. 9 after missing 53 games.

GALLERY: Blackhawks vs. Ducks - March 12, 2024

QUICK HITS

  • The Blackhawks have become power play engine, scoring another 4 power-play tallies on Tuesday night, bringing their total to 10 over the last 4 games.
  • Andreas Athanasiou returned from injury for first game since Nov. 9 with 2 registered assists, including on the Blackhawks opening goal.
  • Ryan Donato scored in back-to-back games with power-play goal in first period.
  • Philipp Kurashev reached 100 career NHL points and scored 2 goals in a game for the first time in his now 250-game NHL career.
  • Connor Bedard scored a goal and added 4 assists to notch a career high of 5 points in a single game. The five-point night put him at 10 points (3G, 7A) in the last 4 games, with 8 points (3G, 5A) in his last 2 games alone.
  • Seth Jones scored on the night, with 3 of his 4 goals this season coming from his last 4 games
  • Nick Foligno recorded 4 assists, setting a career mark for a single game.

THEY SAID IT

  • “I’m proud of the guys. We’ve, we’ve talked about coming together as a team here and the process and I’m just happy for the fans, too. We’ve been a work in progress, right? And it’s nice to see us get rewarded in certain ways for the hard work you’ve put in and need to continue to do. It’s two games that we’ve won in a row now and it’s a good feeling, but it’s harnessing that feeling and trying to make sure we manifest that into the more wins and more good habits, winning habits.” - Nick Foligno on team’s effort in back-to-back wins with seven goals scored.
  • “I think it just shows we’re working on it hard and getting on the same page, and we kind of know where each other are going to be, and that makes it easier. We’re battling more and getting pucks through and they’re starting to go in, so hopefully it’ll keep going like that.” - Philipp Kurashev on Blackhawks power play scoring 10 goals in the last four games.
  • “I’m just trying to give him the puck. I think he’s so good at getting himself open when someone else has it and, man, I love playing with him. He’s so skilled and I think the best part (is) we’re always kind of talking about plays and or even in practice kind of working on stuff together and that makes it so much fun. It makes it a little easier to build chemistry just with how much we’re trying to work together and he’s someone, when he has the puck he’s making something happen and when he’s when he doesn’t have it he’s getting open and getting into spots. It’s a lot of fun for me to play with him.” - Connor Bedard on chemistry with Philipp Kurashev on the top line.
  • "That’s very impressive, obviously, for anybody. But you know, he’s very talented, but he’s still young and learning, and I think five points was a great way to describe his night, I thought he was dynamic with the puck and pretty elusive. But the best part about it is I think his defensive game was getting better. And we’ve been trying to talk to him about that all year. and I think he’s, he’s getting it and what happens is, by doing that, he gets the puck back even quicker because he’s in the right spots. That’s allowing him to have great line rushes with his teammates." - Luke Richardson on Connor Bedard’s development on both sides of the puck.

WHAT'S NEXT

The Blackhawks continue their current four-game homestand, hosting the Los Angeles Kings at the United Center on Friday evening.

Richardson on Win Over Ducks

Foligno on Progress, Top Line

Bedard on Kurashev, Win vs. Ducks

Kurashev on Bedard, PP Success

