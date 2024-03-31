RECAP: Blackhawks Dominate Flyers on Road, 5-1

The Blackhawks posted their third win over the last four games on Saturday night, a 5-1 victory over the Philadelphia Flyers on the road.

Lukas Reichel and Philipp Kurashev had Chicago up 2-0 after 20 minutes of play, with Nick Foligno, Joey Anderson and MacKenzie Entwistle adding goals over the final two periods en route to the win. Reichel, Kurashev and Anderson all logged multi-point nights with primary helpers to go along with their goals. Arvid Soderblom made 30 stops on 31 shots for his third win over his last five starts.