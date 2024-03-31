RECAP: Blackhawks Dominate Flyers on Road, 5-1

Multi-point nights from Reichel, Kurashev and Anderson lead Chicago to road win

3.30_3PS_AWAY-FINAL_16x9
By Carter Baum
Blackhawks.com

The Blackhawks posted their third win over the last four games on Saturday night, a 5-1 victory over the Philadelphia Flyers on the road.

Lukas Reichel and Philipp Kurashev had Chicago up 2-0 after 20 minutes of play, with Nick Foligno, Joey Anderson and MacKenzie Entwistle adding goals over the final two periods en route to the win. Reichel, Kurashev and Anderson all logged multi-point nights with primary helpers to go along with their goals. Arvid Soderblom made 30 stops on 31 shots for his third win over his last five starts.

CHI@PHI: Foligno scores goal against Samuel Ersson

GALLERY: Blackhawks vs Flyers - March 30, 2024

QUICK HITS

  • Chicago's last two wins have each come off the back of a 2-0 lead after the opening period of play.
  • Lukas Reichel scored his first goal since being recalled earlier this month, a wraparaound tally to open the scoring in the first period. It was Reichel's fourth NHL goal of the season. The forward added a primary assist later in the contest for his first multi-point outing of the season.
  • Nick Foligno scored his eighth power-play goal of the season in the second period. In his previous seven seasons combined, the veteran forward tallied nine man-advantage goals.
  • Philipp Kurashev posted his fourth multi-point game in his last seven outings, scoring Chicago's second goal of the night and setting up Foligno's power-play tally from behind the goal line. The forward finished the month of March with 17 points (7G, 10A) in 14 games.
  • Joey Anderson scored his fourth goal of the season -- his second straight season with four goals in a Blackhawks sweater and two shy of his career mark (6 last season between Toronto and Chicago). He added a primary helper for his second multi-point game in the last three outings.
  • MacKenzie Entwistle netted his fifth goal of the season in the third period, tying a career mark (2021-22).
  • The Blackhawks penalty kill was a perfect 3-for-3 on the night, the third straight outing with a perfect clip (7-for-7 overall).
  • Jarred Tinordi returned to the lineup after three games as a scratch and logged the primary assist on Reichel's opening goal, his ninth helper of the year.

Recap of Blackhawks at Flyers

WHAT'S NEXT

The Blackhawks continue their a three-game road trip on Tuesday against the New York Islanders before returning home to open a weekend doubleheader on Saturday, April 6 against the Dallas Stars.

Saturday, April 6 - 2:30 p.m.

Blackhawks vs. Stars

POSTGAME VIDEO

Reichel on Opening Period

Foligno on Tenacity

Richardson on Win Against Flyers

