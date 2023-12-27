PROSPECTS: Six Prospects Start Off Strong on First Day of World Juniors

On the first day of the World Junior Championship, Team Slovakia and Team USA each secured a win to start the tournament. Here are what the six Blackhawks prospects achieved in the competition so far.

MARTIN MISIAK

In his third tournament appearance, Martin Misiak produced an assist to help put Team Slovakia up 3-1 in the second period. By the end of the matchup, he earned close to 15 minutes of ice time, two shots on goal and two penalty minutes.

ADAM GAJAN

After he received Best Goalie honors at last year’s World Junior Tournament, Adam Gajan started in his second tournament on Tuesday. In the first matchup, the Slovakian netminder made 27 saves off of 29 shots faced. He earned his first tournament win this year after a 6-2 victory against Team Czechia.

FRANK NAZAR

Over with Team USA, Frank Nazar secured his first point of the competition with an added helper to put the team up, 3-0. The Michigan native finished the contest as a plus-two, made two shots on goal and played 12 minutes of ice time.