PROSPECTS: Rinzel Continues to Add Assists, Tied Second Among Big Ten Skaters 

Wyatt Kaiser also scored his first AHL goal with the IceHogs

By Kara Keating
Blackhawks.com

Among the college players, Chicago Blackhawks prospects continue to lead among all Big Ten skaters in different categories as they fight to lead in team standings. 

Here is what the prospect accomplished this week:

COLLEGE 

Over his last five games, Sam Rinzel collected 12 assists to bring his season total to 22 through 24 games played. He is now tied for second among all Big Ten skaters after his recent performance this past weekend. He brings his season total to 23 points (1G, 22A) and ranks third among Minnesota skaters.

As for his fellow Minnesota teammate Oliver Moore, he produced four assists in the team’s sweep against Ohio State. The rookie forward matched a season-high three assists in Minnesota’s 5-2 win on Friday night. He ranks fourth among team skaters with 21 points (3G, 18A) through 24 games and fifth in assists among Big Ten players.  

After Michigan spilt their weekend against Michigan State, Frank Nazar continued to add to his point streak and extended it to five straight contests. He added three assists between both games to bring his season total to 27 points (10G, 17A) through 22 games. He ranks eighth in both points and assists among all Big Ten skaters.

Landon Slaggert added four points in Notre Dame’s 6-3 win against Penn State on Saturday night. His lone goal put the Fighting Irish up 2-1 in the second period. He continues to lead all team skaters with 25 points (16G, 9A) through 26 games played. 

JUNIORS

After his stint at the World Junior Championship with Team Slovakia, Adam Gajan made his first appearance back in the net for the Green Bay Gamblers. The netminder spilt two games but earned his 15th win of the season, tied for first among all USHL goaltenders. He now improved to 15-5-1 with a 3.16 goals-against average and a .906 save percentage. 

Gavin Hayes found his role on the Soo Greyhound in five games where he produced five goals and six assists with his new team. His second goal on Sunday helped Soo secure their third straight win this past weekend.

Martin Misiak added his first two points since his return from the World Junior Championships. The forward notched one goal and one assist in the Otters’ 7-3 win over the Wolves on Friday night. 

ROCKFORD

In the IceHogs’ 4-1 win over the Iowa Wild on Saturday night, Wyatt Kaiser recorded his first professional goal to put the team up 1-0 In the second period. The rookie defenseman produced two points (1G, 1A) over the weekend to bring his season total to three points (1G, 2A) through 14 games played.

Ryder Rolston also contributed with a goal in Saturday’s victory to bring his season tot to 12 points (8G, 4A) through 32 games played. His goal came in the third period and on the team’s power play. 

Drew Commesso also secured his eighth win of the season to improve to 8-8-2 with a 2.82 goals-against average and an .897 save percentage. The rookie netminder made 21 saves off of 22 shots faced.

MEDICAL: Blackwell to Miss Practice on Tuesday

TAKEAWAYS: Blackhawks Blanked by Canucks 

RELEASE: Blackhawks Activate Foligno from IR

BLOG: Foligno Ready to Battle with Blackhawks Again 

PREVIEW: Blackhawks Start Four-Game Road Trip in Vancouver

FEATURE: Blackhawks Prospects Secure Gold as Moment They’ll ‘Never Forget’

TAKEAWAYS: Jones’ Overtime Goal Secures Victory Against Islanders

PREVIEW: Blackhawks Return to Chicago for Matchup Against Islanders

TAKEAWAYS: Blackhawks Shutout by Sabres, 3-0

BLOG: Unexpected Off Day Provides Team Bonding for Blackhawks Players

BLOG: Blackhawks, Sabres Matchup on Wednesday Night Postponed

RELEASE: Blackhawks Recall Crevier from IceHogs

PREVIEW: Blackhawks Set to Play Sabres on Thursday Night

TAKEAWAYS: Blackhawks Earn 2-1 Victory in Shootout Over Sharks 

PROSPECTS: Nazar Notches Six Points in His Return to Michigan 

BLOG: Dickinson Proud to Stay in Chicago After Contract Extension 

RELEASE: Dickinson Signs Two-Year Contract Extension

PREVIEW: Blackhawks Face Sharks for Tuesday Night Contest

