PROSPECTS: Rinzel Continues to Add Assists, Tied Second Among Big Ten Skaters 

Among the college players, Chicago Blackhawks prospects continue to lead among all Big Ten skaters in different categories as they fight to lead in team standings.

Here is what the prospect accomplished this week:

COLLEGE

Over his last five games, Sam Rinzel collected 12 assists to bring his season total to 22 through 24 games played. He is now tied for second among all Big Ten skaters after his recent performance this past weekend. He brings his season total to 23 points (1G, 22A) and ranks third among Minnesota skaters.