PROSPECTS: Nazar Notches Sixth Assist, Leads Tournament Skaters 

For the first time in World Juniors history, Adam Gajan, Martin Misiak and Team Slovakia start the tournament off with three straight wins. Team USA also secured a victory after they defeated Team Czechia in the shootout. Here are what the Blackhawks’ prospects accomplished in the third game of the tournament:
FRANK NAZAR
Frank Nazar added his sixth helper of the tournament to help put Team USA on the board in the team’s 4-3 win. With the newly added point, the forward tied for first among tournament skaters in assists and ninth face-off wins.