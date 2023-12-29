PROSPECTS: Nazar Notches Sixth Assist, Leads Tournament Skaters 

Gajan secured his third straight victory for Team Slovakia

day 3 WJC
By Kara Keating
Blackhawks.com

For the first time in World Juniors history, Adam Gajan, Martin Misiak and Team Slovakia start the tournament off with three straight wins. Team USA also secured a victory after they defeated Team Czechia in the shootout. Here are what the Blackhawks’ prospects accomplished in the third game of the tournament:

FRANK NAZAR

Frank Nazar added his sixth helper of the tournament to help put Team USA on the board in the team’s 4-3 win. With the newly added point, the forward tied for first among tournament skaters in assists and ninth face-off wins.

SAM RINZEL 

Sam Rinzel clocked over 17 minutes of ice time in Friday’s win—his highest clocked time since Team USA’s win over Team Switzerland on Thursday.

GAVIN HAYES

Gavin Hayes added three more shots on net as Team USA outshot Team Czechia 34-23. Both he and Oliver Moore added help on the penalty kill unit, where they have yet to give up a goal.

OLIVER MOORE 

In his third game in the tournament, Moore produced over three minutes of ice time and continued to bring his speed to the team’s penalty kill unit. 

MARTIN MISIAK 

Over with Team Slovakia, Misiak produced two assists to bring his tournament total to three in three games. The forward added the two helpers in Team Slovakia’s 8-4 win over Team Norway.

ADAM GAJAN

With three straight starts, Gajan earned his third victory in the competition against Team Norway on Friday. The netminder is 3-0-0-0 with a 2.00 goals-against average and a .934 save percentage. 

All six Blackhawks prospects will go head-to-head on Sunday, Dec. 31 as Team USA takes on Team Slovakia. The contest starts at 5 a.m. CT and will air on the NHL Network.

