PROSPECTS: Nazar Notches Sixth Assist, Leads Tournament Skaters 

SAM RINZEL

Sam Rinzel clocked over 17 minutes of ice time in Friday’s win—his highest clocked time since Team USA’s win over Team Switzerland on Thursday.

GAVIN HAYES

Gavin Hayes added three more shots on net as Team USA outshot Team Czechia 34-23. Both he and Oliver Moore added help on the penalty kill unit, where they have yet to give up a goal.

OLIVER MOORE

In his third game in the tournament, Moore produced over three minutes of ice time and continued to bring his speed to the team’s penalty kill unit.

MARTIN MISIAK

Over with Team Slovakia, Misiak produced two assists to bring his tournament total to three in three games. The forward added the two helpers in Team Slovakia’s 8-4 win over Team Norway.