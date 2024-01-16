PROSPECTS: Nazar Notches Six Points in His Return to Michigan 

For some prospects, they continue to add to their team’s high-scoring production and others receive some honors in their respective leagues in the last week.

Here is what the prospects did over the weekend:

ROCKFORD

Last Wednesday, the AHL named Ethan Del Mastro as the Rockford IceHogs representative for this year’s 2024 AHL All-Star Classic. The competition takes place in San Jose, Calif. from Feb. 4-5. Del Mastro currently leads all Rockford blueliners in points (17) and third in assists (13) among all skaters.