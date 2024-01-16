PROSPECTS: Nazar Notches Six Points in His Return to Michigan 

Ethan Del Mastro will represent the IceHogs at the 2024 AHL All-Star Classic

By Kara Keating
Blackhawks.com

For some prospects, they continue to add to their team’s high-scoring production and others receive some honors in their respective leagues in the last week. 

Here is what the prospects did over the weekend:

ROCKFORD 

Last Wednesday, the AHL named Ethan Del Mastro as the Rockford IceHogs representative for this year’s 2024 AHL All-Star Classic. The competition takes place in San Jose, Calif. from Feb. 4-5. Del Mastro currently leads all Rockford blueliners in points (17) and third in assists (13) among all skaters.

Drew Commesso earned his first win since Dec. 22 in the team’s 3-2 overtime victory against the Grand Rapids Griffins. He improved his season stats to 7-8-2-1 with a 2.93 goals-against average and a .894 save percentage. 

Nolan Allan produced a point in the team’s Saturday night victory against Grand Rapids with his seventh assist of the year. The added helper also brings it to his fourth point in his last six games. 

COLLEGE 

In his first game back with Michigan, Frank Nazar produced six points in his return to Ann Arbor over the weekend. On Friday, the forward scored a career-high four points (2G, 2A) in the team’s 12-4 win against Stonehill. With his 18 points for the season, he is tied for third among all Michigan skaters.

Over with the University of Minnesota, Sam Rinzel continues to carry a hot streak with a point in his last three matchups. In his last three games, the rookie defenseman added seven assists to bring his season total to 17 and leads all Golden Gophers’ skaters. Big Ten also named the Minnesota native the third star of the week for his first weekly honor. 

Oliver Moore also extended his point streak to three games, adding five points (1G, 4A) in that time. The forward points grow to 17 through 22 games this season and ranks fifth on the team behind Rinzel. 

Landon Slaggert remains in the top three of goal scorers among Big Ten skaters this past weekend. The captain of Notre Dame added two goals and one assist and extended his point streak to three games.

JUNIORS 

Nick Lardis earned his 50th point this past weekend to bring a new career high. The forward scored five points (1G, 4A) in his last two games with the Brantford Bulldogs. He currently leads the team in goals (29) and points (50). 

Paul Ludwinski tied a career-high 43 points in a season. In his last three games, the Kingston forward added five points (1G, 4A) to bring his season total up. He now leads the team in points (43) and assists (28).

After his recent trade to the Soo Greyhounds, Gavin Hayes scored two goals in his first game with his new team.

