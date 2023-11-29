PROSPECTS: Ludwinski Extends Point Streak to 14 Games

As Paul Ludwinski continues to build his point streak, other Blackhawks prospects look to climb into their respective teams' top leader positions.

JUNIORS

In his last 14 games, Ludwinski extended his point streak where he produced 20 points with nine goals and 11 assists. With 24 points (10G, 14A) through 21 matchups, the forward currently leads the Kingston Frontenacs in points, goals and assists.

Gavin Hayes created a new point streak for himself as he extended it to four games. The forward notched eight points (5G, 3A) in that span as he continued to lead the Flint Firebirds in points (29) and goals (17).