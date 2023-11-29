PROSPECTS: Ludwinski Extends Point Streak to 14 Games

The forward recorded 20 points (9G, 11A) with the Kingston Frontenacs during his streak

TrainingCamp-20230921-45
By Kara Keating
Blackhawks.com

As Paul Ludwinski continues to build his point streak, other Blackhawks prospects look to climb into their respective teams' top leader positions. 

JUNIORS 

In his last 14 games, Ludwinski extended his point streak where he produced 20 points with nine goals and 11 assists. With 24 points (10G, 14A) through 21 matchups, the forward currently leads the Kingston Frontenacs in points, goals and assists. 

Gavin Hayes created a new point streak for himself as he extended it to four games. The forward notched eight points (5G, 3A) in that span as he continued to lead the Flint Firebirds in points (29) and goals (17).

With the Brantford Bulldogs, Nick Lardis still leads the team in points (29) and goals (16) after he scored four points (2G, 2A) in his last three games.

COLLEGE

In Denver’s 9-0 win over Yale on Sunday, Aidan Thompson scored his second goal of the season in the team’s victory. The goal brought his season total to 10 points (2G, 8A) through 14 contests. 

Frank Nazar kept his scoring streak going with an eight-game point streak. The forward produced 13 points (4G, 9A) before he ended it on Nov. 25 in Michigan’s 3-3 tie against St. Cloud State.

Sam Rinzel recorded his third multi-point game this season in Minnesota’s 6-5 win over Michigan State on Sunday. The defenseman scored two assists to bring his season total to nine assists and currently ranks first among the Golden Gophers in assists and leads all blueliners in points. 

Over with Boston University, Ryan Greene snapped his six-game point streak in the team’s loss to Cornell on Saturday. During that time, the forward scored four goals and five assists to bring his season total to 14 points (6G, 8A) in 14 games.

ROCKFORD 

In Rockford’s 6-2 win over the Manitoba Moose on Wednesday, Ryder Rolston notched his first multi-goal night in his career.  He also scored his first power-play goal of the season along with the game-winning goal. 

Colton Dach produced two more multi-point efforts in the last week. In two games, the forward scored one goal and three assists to bring his season total to 10 points (5G, 5A) in 11 games played.

Drew Commesso earned his fifth win of the season after the team defeated the Milwaukee Admirals 2-1 in overtime on Friday. The netminder made 32 saves off of 33 shots to bring his season average to a .917 save percentage and 2.24 goals against average.

