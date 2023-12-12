PROSPECTS: Lardis Nets Hat Trick, Tied for Second Among OHL Goal Scorers

Team Canada also named Paul Ludwinski to the team’s preliminary roster for the World Junior Tournament

GettyImages-1463207777
By Kara Keating
Blackhawks.com

With two weeks until the start of the World Junior Tournament, one more Blackhawks prospect received an invite to participate in Team Canada’s preliminary roster. Paul Ludwinski became the seventh Blackhawks prospect this season to be invited to a preliminary roster after he produced 30 points (11G, 19A) through 25 games with the Kingston Frontenacs.

As for the rest of the prospects, here is what they produced with their respective team:

JUNIORS 

Nick Lardis recorded his first hat trick in his junior career to help the Brantford Bulldogs defeat the Kitchener Rangers 5-4 in overtime on Saturday. That contest he produced four points overall (3G, 1A) to bring his season total to 35 points (23G, 12A) through 28 contests. He still leads Bulldogs skaters in points and tied for second in goals among all OHL skaters.

In Kingston’s 7-5 loss to Sault Ste. Marie Greyhounds, Ludwinski added a season-high four helpers throughout the night. 

Over with the Erie Otters, Martin Misiak produced two points with a goal and an assist in the team’s 4-1 win against the Guelph Storm. His 13 goals this season rank second on the team and fourth in points (26). 

ROCKFORD

Wyatt Kaiser made his AHL debut with the IceHogs last week back on Dec. 3 against the Manitoba Moose.

Ethan Del Mastro notched his ninth assist of the year in the 5-1 loss to the San Diego Gulls. He leads all IceHogs blueliners in goals (two), assists (nine) and points (11) through 21 games.

COLLEGE

With the Michigan Wolverines, Frank Nazar currently ranks eighth among all Big Ten skaters with 188 face-off wins and fifth in face-off win percentage (.566) through 18 games. He also ranks sixth in points (17) among Wolverine skaters. 

Oliver Moore and Sam Rinzel both reached 10 assists each in their first season with Minnesota and are tied for first among the team.

Dominic Basse earned another win over the weekend in St. Cloud State’s 4-1 victory over Omaha.  He is 9-5-1 with a 2.22 goals-against average, .913 save percentage and three shutouts in 15 games.

