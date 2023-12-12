PROSPECTS: Lardis Nets Hat Trick, Tied for Second Among OHL Goal Scorers

With two weeks until the start of the World Junior Tournament, one more Blackhawks prospect received an invite to participate in Team Canada’s preliminary roster. Paul Ludwinski became the seventh Blackhawks prospect this season to be invited to a preliminary roster after he produced 30 points (11G, 19A) through 25 games with the Kingston Frontenacs.

As for the rest of the prospects, here is what they produced with their respective team:

JUNIORS

Nick Lardis recorded his first hat trick in his junior career to help the Brantford Bulldogs defeat the Kitchener Rangers 5-4 in overtime on Saturday. That contest he produced four points overall (3G, 1A) to bring his season total to 35 points (23G, 12A) through 28 contests. He still leads Bulldogs skaters in points and tied for second in goals among all OHL skaters.