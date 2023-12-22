PROSPECTS: Gajan, Misiak Named to Team Slovakia World Junior Roster

Team Slovakia announced that Chicago Blackhawks prospects goaltender Adam Gajan and forward Martin Misiak made the final roster for the 2024 World Junior Tournament. The two made appearances in the tournament last year before Team Canada eliminated them in the quarterfinals. The competition takes place from Dec. 26-Jan. 5 in Gothenburg, Sweden.

Gajan currently leads all USHL netminders with 14 wins this season and is second in save percentage (.911). In his first season with the Green Bay Gamblers, he posted a 14-4-1 record with a 3.03 GAA. In last year’s tournament, the goaltender made four starts with a 2.40 GAA and a 2-2-0 record.

Misiak continues to heat things up in his first season with the OHL’s Erie Otters. The forward ranks second on the team in goals (13) and fourth in points (26) through 28 games this season and netted his first hat trick back on Nov. 2. This will be Misiak’s third appearance in the tournament where he added one assist through six games played.

The Blackhawks drafted Gajan (35th overall) and Misiak (55th overall) in the 2023 NHL Draft. The World Junior Tournament is slated to start on Dec. 26 with a Team Slovakia and Team Czechia matchup.

Blackhawks prospects Gavin Hayes, Frank Nazar, Oliver Moore and Sam Rinzel are also on the final roster for Team USA.