PROSPECTS: Gajan, Misiak Named to Team Slovakia World Junior Roster

The competition takes place from Dec. 26-Jan. 5 in Gothenburg, Sweden.

Kurvers-20230916-0427
By Kara Keating
Blackhawks.com

Team Slovakia announced that Chicago Blackhawks prospects goaltender Adam Gajan and forward Martin Misiak made the final roster for the 2024 World Junior Tournament. The two made appearances in the tournament last year before Team Canada eliminated them in the quarterfinals.  The competition takes place from Dec. 26-Jan. 5 in Gothenburg, Sweden.

Gajan currently leads all USHL netminders with 14 wins this season and is second in save percentage (.911). In his first season with the Green Bay Gamblers, he posted a 14-4-1 record with a 3.03 GAA. In last year’s tournament, the goaltender made four starts with a 2.40 GAA and a 2-2-0 record. 

Misiak continues to heat things up in his first season with the OHL’s Erie Otters. The forward ranks second on the team in goals (13) and fourth in points (26) through 28 games this season and netted his first hat trick back on Nov. 2. This will be Misiak’s third appearance in the tournament where he added one assist through six games played. 

The Blackhawks drafted Gajan (35th overall) and Misiak (55th overall) in the 2023 NHL Draft. The World Junior Tournament is slated to start on Dec. 26 with a Team Slovakia and Team Czechia matchup.

Blackhawks prospects Gavin Hayes, Frank Nazar, Oliver Moore and Sam Rinzel are also on the final roster for Team USA.

News Feed

BLOG: Korchinski Set to Return to Lineup Against Canadiens

BLOG: Korchinski Set to Return to Lineup Against Canadiens
PREVIEW: Blackhawks Matchup Against Canadiens 

PREVIEW: Blackhawks Matchup Against Canadiens
TAKEAWAYS: Blackwell Returns, Blackhawks Snap Skid in Win Over Avs

TAKEAWAYS: Blackwell Returns, Blackhawks Snap Skid in Win Over Avs
RELEASE: Blackhawks Activate Blackwell Ahead of Tuesday's Game

RELEASE: Blackhawks Activate Blackwell Ahead of Tuesday's Game
PREVIEW: Blackhawks Host Avalanche Tuesday Night

PREVIEW: Blackhawks Host Avalanche Tuesday Night
RELEASE: Anderson Placed on Injured Reserve

RELEASE: Anderson Placed on Injured Reserve
TAKEAWAYS: Blackhawks Fall Short to Canucks

TAKEAWAYS: Blackhawks Fall Short to Canucks
PREVIEW: Blackhawks Return to Chicago to Take On Canucks 

PREVIEW: Blackhawks Return to Chicago to Take On Canucks 
RELEASE: Blackhawks Place Jones on IR, Recall Kaiser

RELEASE: Blackhawks Place Jones on IR, Recall Kaiser
PROSPECTS: Four Named to Team USA World Junior Roster

PROSPECTS: Four Named to Team USA World Junior Roster
TAKEAWAYS: Blackhawks Drop Third Straight Contest

TAKEAWAYS: Blackhawks Drop Third Straight Contest
BLOG: Vlasic, Young Defense Take ‘Next Man Up’ Mentality 

BLOG: Vlasic, Young Defense Take ‘Next Man Up’ Mentality 
PREVIEW: Blackhawks Battle the Kraken in Seattle

PREVIEW: Blackhawks Battle the Kraken in Seattle
TAKEAWAYS: Bedard Scores Lone Goal in 4-1 Loss to Oilers 

TAKEAWAYS: Bedard Scores Lone Goal in 4-1 Loss to Oilers 
RELEASE: Blackhawks Assign Katchouk to IceHogs

RELEASE: Blackhawks Assign Katchouk to IceHogs
BLOG: Bedard, McDavid Go Head-to-Head in First Matchup Together on Tuesday Night

BLOG: Bedard, McDavid Go Head-to-Head in First Matchup Together on Tuesday Night
PROSPECTS: Lardis Nets Hat Trick, Tied for Second Among OHL Goal Scorers

PROSPECTS: Lardis Nets Hat Trick, Tied for Second Among OHL Goal Scorers
PREVIEW: Blackhawks Travel to Edmonton to Face Oilers

PREVIEW: Blackhawks Travel to Edmonton to Face Oilers