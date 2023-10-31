PROSPECTS: Blackhawks Prospects Ranking Among Top Stat Leaders in Teams, Leagues

A little over a month into the season, the Chicago Blackhawks prospects start their seasons off strong as some of the top leaders for their teams or prospective leagues.

Some prospects like Martin Misiak and Oliver Moore, they start their first season in the junior and collegiate leagues. As for Drew Commesso and a few others, they make their first start with the Rockford IceHogs in their professional careers.

ROCKFORD

In his first three appearances in net this season, Commesso starts his first professional season with a record of 2-1-0-0 in between the pipes. In the team’s most recent win against the Grand Rapids Griffins on Saturday night, the netminder earned his first shutout in the 3-0 victory after he faced a total of 18 shots.

Over on defense, Ethan Del Mastro continues to lead the IceHogs’ blueliners in points with a goal and an assist in his last two games. On Saturday night, his goal opened the scoring for Rockford in the first period.