PROSPECTS: Blackhawks Prospects Ranking Among Top Stat Leaders in Teams, Leagues

Chicago prospects rank among the top point leaders in their respective leagues from juniors to college

By Kara Keating
A little over a month into the season, the Chicago Blackhawks prospects start their seasons off strong as some of the top leaders for their teams or prospective leagues. 

Some prospects like Martin Misiak and Oliver Moore, they start their first season in the junior and collegiate leagues. As for Drew Commesso and a few others, they make their first start with the Rockford IceHogs in their professional careers. 

ROCKFORD

In his first three appearances in net this season, Commesso starts his first professional season with a record of 2-1-0-0 in between the pipes. In the team’s most recent win against the Grand Rapids Griffins on Saturday night, the netminder earned his first shutout in the 3-0 victory after he faced a total of 18 shots. 

Over on defense, Ethan Del Mastro continues to lead the IceHogs’ blueliners in points with a goal and an assist in his last two games. On Saturday night, his goal opened the scoring for Rockford in the first period.

Also in his first professional season, Ryder Rolston notched two goals and one assist in five games played. He also recorded his first multipoint game on Friday with one goal and one assist.

JUNIORS

In his first season with the Erie Otters, Martin Misiak maintains a steady pace as he averages close to a point per game. The 2023 second-round pick for the Blackhawks produced 12 points (5G, 7A) through 13 games and currently ranks third among Otters skaters in points and goals.

As for Gavin Hayes, he holds an eight-game point streak with six goals and four assists. In his third season with the Flint Firebirds, he ranks second in points (10) and in goals. 

In his third season in the OHL, Nick Lardis leads the Brantford Bulldogs with eight goals and nine points through 11 games this year. 

Over in the USHL, Adam Gajan currently holds a 3.03 goals against average and .912 save percentage. He ranks second in the league among netminders with seven wins through 10 games played. 

COLLEGE

Landon Slaggert continues to lead Notre Dame in points and goal with his seven goals scored through the team’s first seven games. In the team’s sweep against Mercyhurst last weekend, the forward produced two multigoal games.

In his second season with the University of Michigan, Frank Nazar produced a season-high three assists in the team’s 10-1 win against Lindenwood on Saturday night. In eight games this season, he collected two multipoint games. 

Moore started his first collegiate season off strong with three assists with the University of Minnesota. From here, he produced a three-game point streak before it ended in the team’s 2-1 loss to North Dakota. He currently leads the team in assists with five helpers and ranks third in points (6).