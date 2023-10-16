PREVIEW: Blackhawks Travel to Toronto

RECAP

Two third period goals weren’t enough as the Blackhawks dropped a 3-2 decision to the Montreal Canadiens on Saturday evening at Centre Bell ... Tyler Johnson buried two goals ... Taylor Raddysh recorded an assist for his first point of the season ... Playing against his former team, Corey Perry chipped in an assist ... Connor Bedard registered an assist and has points (1G, 2A) in three-straight games ... Seth Jones also notched an assist ... Reese Johnson made his season debut and also skated in his 100th career NHL game ... Petr Mrazek made his second start of the season and recorded 33 saves.

VS. TORONTO

The Blackhawks are 17-4-4 in their last 25 games against the Maple Leafs since the 2003-04 campaign ... Chicago is also 8-4-1 in their last 13 games against Toronto at Scotiabank Arena ... Former Blackhawks’ Max Domi and Jake McCabe will faceoff against Chicago for the first time since being acquired by Toronto ... During their last meeting on Feb. 23, Cole Guttman scored his first NHL goal, a game-winning goal, while Jason Dickinson and Connor Murphy each tallied an assist during a 5-3 Chicago victory at the United Center.

CENTRE CONNOR

Blackhawks forward Connor Bedard notched an assist on Saturday evening to become just the 10th player, age 18 or younger, in NHL history with a season- opening point streak of 3+ games (1G, 2A in 3GP) ... He also becomes the 10th No. 1 pick to notch a point in each of his first three NHL games ... Additionally, Bedard becomes the 10th player in Blackhawks history to record a point in each of his first three career NHL games and the first since Jan Rutta in 2017-18 (3 GP).

SPLITTING PEARS

Corey Perry chipped in an assist on Saturday and now has three points (3A) in three games to open the season ... His three assists lead all Chicago skaters and share sixth among all NHL skaters ... Perry now has 11 points (5G, 6A) in 12 career games against Montreal at Centre Bell.

JOHNNY ON THE SPOT

Against Montreal on Saturday evening, forward Tyler Johnson tallied two goals, his first points of the season ... He now has 12 goals in 28 career games against the Canadiens, with six goals coming in 15 games at Centre Bell.