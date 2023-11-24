FEATURE: Jimmy Heintzelman Set for 1,500th Career Game 

Whether a player needed a new role of tape or requested a certain pair of skates to wear on gameday, Blackhawks Assistant Equipment Manager Jimmy Heintzelman has been keeping track of players’ equipment needs now for 1,500 games between the AHL and NHL.

Aproaching the milestone, Heintzelman, who is in his 14th season with Chicago, thought about his journey and the people who helped him reach the NHL throughout his 21-year professional career. He helped out with former Blackhawk Marian Hossa’s honorary retirement game in Slovakia back in August and, while there, reconnected with many former players he worked with throughout the years, he reflected on the moments that he never thought would happen.

“It feels weird,” Heintzelman said. “I don’t feel like I’ve been doing this for 21 years, but I have.”

Heintzelman and the Blackhawks' equipment staff handle all requests that the players might have whether it’s the type of stick they play with or a clothing item that needs to be repaired. While some can be particular about the items they need, they learn how to work with their specific preferences whether big or small.