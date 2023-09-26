FEATURE: Davidson, Richardson Ready to Enter Second Season Together

Heading into their second season together, Chicago Blackhawks general manager Kyle Davidson feels like there is more excitement in the air. With questions around possible trades and certain roster spots that took up most of the 2022-23 season, he and head coach Luke Richardson can now focus on the current roster they have now and not what can happen later.
With training camp underway, they both look forward to witnessing the positive progress that some of their younger players can bring this season.
“I think every year brings a different set of challenges and opportunities,” Davidson said. “So, you're always busy, you're always kind of dealing with a bunch of different things, but it feels a little more settled this year, to be honest walking into training camp.”