FEATURE: Davidson, Richardson Ready to Enter Second Season Together

Davidson hired Richardson back in June 2022 to help work on a new culture within the team, systems and style of player. With a foundation set, they now hope to build off that.

After watching Davidson flourish in both the 2022 and 2023 NHL Draft, Richardson continues to boast about the trust they built in their coaching and GM relationship. Now that they established the defensive style team, they want to see more execution on the ice.

“Now we got to build on it,” Richardson said. “We put the next block on top means more execution, so a lot of that is on the ice from the players, but a lot of it is how we teach and how we show video and try and correct and help them achieve that.”

Seth Jones even noticed the growth from the second-year head coach on the first day of training camp in video room sessions.

Last season, the team entered with a new system to learn and constant changes. However, the veteran defenseman can see that not only are the players comfortable with the style but Richardson can perfect it as well.

“I think that's going to help us just having that year of that system and not just doing it off the cuff like we were last year,” Jones said. “You can just feel that everyone's a little bit more comfortable, including himself.”