FEATURE: Bedard Creates Impressions in Showcase, First Training Camp

News Feed

BLOG: Veterans Set Leadership Exceptions in First Day of Camp

BLOG: Veterans Set Leadership Exceptions in First Day of Camp
MEDICAL: Three Forwards to Miss Practice on Thursday

MEDICAL: Three Forwards to Miss Practice on Thursday
RELEASE: Blackhawks Announce 2023 Training Camp Roster

RELEASE: Blackhawks Announce 2023 Training Camp Roster
RELEASE: Blackhawks Announce Broadcast Team and 2023-24 Broadcast Schedule

RELEASE: Blackhawks Announce Broadcast Team and 2023-24 Broadcast Schedule
BLOG: Blackhawks Won't Name Captain for 2023-24 Season 

BLOG: Blackhawks Won't Name Captain for 2023-24 Season 
PROSPECTS: 2023 Blackhawks Prospect Camp Recap

PROSPECTS: 2023 Blackhawks Prospect Camp Recap
RELEASE: Blackhawks Start 2023 Training Camp Thursday

RELEASE: Blackhawks Start 2023 Training Camp Thursday
RECAP: Blackhawks Prospects Fall 7-4 In Final Showcase Game

RECAP: Blackhawks Prospects Fall 7-4 In Final Showcase Game
RECAP: Bedard Records Hat Trick And Commesso Pitches Shutout In 5-0 Win At Prospect Showcase

RECAP: Bedard Records Hat Trick And Commesso Pitches Shutout In 5-0 Win At Prospect Showcase
RELEASE: Blackhawks Strengthen Commitment to Illinois Amateur Hockey Community

RELEASE: Blackhawks Strengthen Commitment to Illinois Amateur Hockey Community
BLOG: Bedard Ready to Make First Impression at Prospect Tournament 

BLOG: Bedard Ready to Make First Impression at Prospect Tournament 
BLOG: Prospects to Get Jump-Start on Camp with Showcase

BLOG: Prospects to Get Jump-Start on Camp with Showcase
RELEASE: Blackhawks Announce 2023 Tom Kurvers Prospect Showcase Roster

RELEASE: Blackhawks Announce 2023 Tom Kurvers Prospect Showcase Roster
RELEASE: Blackhawks to Retire Chris Chelios’ No. 7 on Feb. 25

RELEASE: Blackhawks to Retire Chris Chelios’ No. 7 on Feb. 25
RELEASE: Blackhawks Announce 2023 Tom Kurvers Prospect Showcase Schedule

RELEASE: Blackhawks Announce 2023 Tom Kurvers Prospect Showcase Schedule
FEATURE: Gajan Reflects on Whirlwind Season from World Juniors to Draft

FEATURE: Gajan Reflects on Whirlwind Season from World Juniors to Draft
FEATURE: Misiak Finishes Season with Success after Transition to USHL

FEATURE: Misiak Finishes Season with Success after Transition to USHL
RELEASE: Blackhawks Announce 2023-24 National TV Schedule

RELEASE: Blackhawks Announce 2023-24 National TV Schedule

FEATURE: Bedard Creates Impressions in Showcase, First Training Camp

The 18-year-old forward impressed fans and staff with his hat trick at the 2023 Tom Kurvers Prospect Showcase

TrainingCamp-20230921-50
By Kara Keating
@kara_keating26 Blackhawks.com

Inside a soldout practice at Fifth Third Arena, Chicago Blackhawks fans witnessed Connor Bedard step onto the ice to partake in his first NHL training camp.

For him, the opportunity in his first professional camp is a chance to try and absorb from some of the veterans on the team and adjust to the Blackhawks system as he fights for his roster spot.

“Right now, just trying to kind of work on everything and be a sponge out here and in the video room with all the guys and just learn as much as I can,” Bedard said. “I think that's all I can do right now.”

The 18-year-old forward impressed the Blackhawks staff and fanbase at the 2023 Tom Kurvers Prospect Showcase when he recorded a hat trick against the St. Louis Blues prospects in a 5-0 victory -- recording an assist as well to tally points of four of the five Chicago goals. Rockford IceHogs head coach Anders Sorensen described his playing style as “something special” that could help him prep for training camp.

Bedard scores hat trick at prospect showcase

Another impression Bedard made included Blackhawks general manager Kyle Davidson. For him, Bedard showcased the talent and skills that made him the first overall pick in the 2023 NHL Draft. As they enter training camp, the second-year GM doesn’t want to put any limits or put expectations on the young center to see how he can grow during the next few weeks.

“He played one game but had a fantastic performance,” Davidson said on Sept. 19. “You saw that offensive hockey sense, that shot, that that scoring ability that he was touted with heading into his draft. We’re really excited for him to get going and assimilated into the group.”

Head coach Luke Richardson agreed with Davidson with a similar plan to let Bedard to adjust to the team’s system. However, Richardson feels confident that the Vancouver native can be explosive within camp after he witnessed how well he can track the puck and calmness he portrayed throughout their defensive coverage drills on Thursday.

The second-year head coach knows that Bedard can be dominate in the game after his performance at World Juniors in December where Richardson stated he “basically rewrote history.”

“He's not only achieved [his goal] but dominated it,” Richardson said. “This is the top league in the world so he's excited to be here and he belongs here. We hope he just keeps growing and we're not putting any limits on him or restrictions on him. We're just going to let him play within our team system and use his talents like he has in the past and hopefully he just continues to grow.”

Bedard speaks on his first training camp experience

Not only did Bedard impress Davidson and Richardson on the ice, but he also impressed the way he handled the attention off the ice. Both have mentioned how mature he acts for an 18-year-old and how he doesn’t let anything affect his game.

Fans filled the seats between both rinks at Fifth Third Arena dressed in their Blackhawks gear with a few Bedard jerseys spotted in the crowd. It could be a surreal experience to see someone in his own jersey, but he tries to soak it in as best as he can.

“It's pretty special and to be here with the fans and the city and everything, it's remarkable,” Bedard said. “So, I feel super fortunate and it's definitely a dream right now.”

Connor Murphy also praised Bedard for his maturity and work ethic he put in throughout the summer to improves his skills before camp started.

“He just wants to be a player and wants to improve and play at the highest level he can,” Murphy said. “So, I think that's what speaks most volume from him. I think, the most telltale sign of someone who's going to have a lot of successes is when they're focused on the right things.”

Between Murphy and Seth Jones, they want to focus to try and build a relationship with not only Bedard but also with other young players to help them make them feel comfortable as they ease into an NHL style of play. 

As for Jones, he can see the eagerness through Bedard’s game of how he wants to start his career. 

“He's a special player and he's going to figure it out quickly for himself,” Jones said. “But I think mentally just be smart about the way he plays and that we're always there for him. We got his back, just like we have everyone's back on the team.”

As he looks toward the next few days of practice and prepares for preseason, Bedard looks forward to continue to learn from those around him and become a better player through the team’s system. 

“I think they've been they've been great with that making me feel comfortable with talking to them or asking them questions and that's a big part for myself with the systems,” Bedard said. “A lot of these guys have played in it and just getting to ask them, and they can tell me what I'm doing wrong, or what I'm doing right. I think that's pretty huge to just learn and try to become a better player and better in the system, of course.”