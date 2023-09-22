FEATURE: Bedard Creates Impressions in Showcase, First Training Camp

Another impression Bedard made included Blackhawks general manager Kyle Davidson. For him, Bedard showcased the talent and skills that made him the first overall pick in the 2023 NHL Draft. As they enter training camp, the second-year GM doesn’t want to put any limits or put expectations on the young center to see how he can grow during the next few weeks.

“He played one game but had a fantastic performance,” Davidson said on Sept. 19. “You saw that offensive hockey sense, that shot, that that scoring ability that he was touted with heading into his draft. We’re really excited for him to get going and assimilated into the group.”

Head coach Luke Richardson agreed with Davidson with a similar plan to let Bedard to adjust to the team’s system. However, Richardson feels confident that the Vancouver native can be explosive within camp after he witnessed how well he can track the puck and calmness he portrayed throughout their defensive coverage drills on Thursday.

The second-year head coach knows that Bedard can be dominate in the game after his performance at World Juniors in December where Richardson stated he “basically rewrote history.”

“He's not only achieved [his goal] but dominated it,” Richardson said. “This is the top league in the world so he's excited to be here and he belongs here. We hope he just keeps growing and we're not putting any limits on him or restrictions on him. We're just going to let him play within our team system and use his talents like he has in the past and hopefully he just continues to grow.”