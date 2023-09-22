FEATURE: Bedard Creates Impressions in Showcase, First Training Camp

Inside a soldout practice at Fifth Third Arena, Chicago Blackhawks fans witnessed Connor Bedard step onto the ice to partake in his first NHL training camp.
For him, the opportunity in his first professional camp is a chance to try and absorb from some of the veterans on the team and adjust to the Blackhawks system as he fights for his roster spot.
“Right now, just trying to kind of work on everything and be a sponge out here and in the video room with all the guys and just learn as much as I can,” Bedard said. “I think that's all I can do right now.”
The 18-year-old forward impressed the Blackhawks staff and fanbase at the 2023 Tom Kurvers Prospect Showcase when he recorded a hat trick against the St. Louis Blues prospects in a 5-0 victory -- recording an assist as well to tally points of four of the five Chicago goals. Rockford IceHogs head coach Anders Sorensen described his playing style as “something special” that could help him prep for training camp.