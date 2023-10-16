BLOG: 'Try Hockey for Free Event' Welcomes More than 1,200 Participants

The Chicago Blackhawks were proud to host a new ‘Try Hockey for Free’ event designed to help kids overcome the initial barriers to the sport and get them excited to come back for more. In partnership with 15 local ice rinks across the state of Illinois and neighboring suburbs of Indiana – including Fifth Third Arena – free clinics took place throughout the Oct. 14 – 15 weekend. Each participating rink hosted two on-ice sessions for those interested in trying the sport of hockey, one for kids six and under and one for those seven and up. Every participant received a jersey, Connor Bedard t-shirt, hockey stick and a ticket to a Blackhawks game for the upcoming 2023-24 season – all at no cost. Skate rentals were also provided courtesy of participating rinks.



“The Chicago Blackhawks have a responsibility to be an active participant in the health and growth of the amateur hockey community,” said Jaime Faulkner, President of Business Operations for the Chicago Blackhawks. “We have spent last year building plans, programs and relationships that allow us to support the full ecosystem of amateur hockey, and we are doubling down our efforts alongside our hockey families, rink partners, leagues and clubs to improve the amateur hockey system and experience in Illinois.