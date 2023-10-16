News Feed

PODCAST: Bedard on His Impact in the League

PREVIEW: Blackhawks Travel to Toronto

BLOG: Hall Prepared to Return to Lineup Against Toronto

TAKEAWAYS: Blackhawks Fall Short to Canadiens 

PREVIEW: Blackhawks Take On Canadiens in Montreal

BLOG: Bedard Finding Adjustments to NHL Style

TAKEAWAYS: Bedard Scores First Goal in Loss to Bruins 

PREVIEW: Blackhawks Travel to Boston in Back-to-Back

TAKEAWAYS: Blackhawks Win at Pittsburgh 

PREVIEW: Blackhawks Open 2023-24 Season Against Penguins

RELEASE: Blackhawks Announce 2023-24 Opening Night Roster

RELEASE: Blackhawks Assign Anderson to Rockford

MEDICAL: Dach to Miss Practice on Monday

RELEASE: Blackhawks Assign Phillips to Rockford

RELEASE: Four Assigned to Rockford

TAKEAWAYS: Blackhawks End Preseason with Loss to Blues

PREVIEW: Blackhawks Close Out Preseason at Blues

RELEASE: Blackhawks Recall Three from IceHogs

BLOG: 'Try Hockey for Free Event' Welcomes More than 1,200 Participants

To help grow the game, team launched hockey season with ‘Try Hockey for Free’ event in partnership with 15 community ice rinks across Chicagoland this weekend.

By Blackhawks.com Staff
Blackhawks.com

The Chicago Blackhawks were proud to host a new ‘Try Hockey for Free’ event designed to help kids overcome the initial barriers to the sport and get them excited to come back for more. In partnership with 15 local ice rinks across the state of Illinois and neighboring suburbs of Indiana – including Fifth Third Arena – free clinics took place throughout the Oct. 14 – 15 weekend. Each participating rink hosted two on-ice sessions for those interested in trying the sport of hockey, one for kids six and under and one for those seven and up. Every participant received a jersey, Connor Bedard t-shirt, hockey stick and a ticket to a Blackhawks game for the upcoming 2023-24 season – all at no cost.  Skate rentals were also provided courtesy of participating rinks.
 
“The Chicago Blackhawks have a responsibility to be an active participant in the health and growth of the amateur hockey community,” said Jaime Faulkner, President of Business Operations for the Chicago Blackhawks. “We have spent last year building plans, programs and relationships that allow us to support the full ecosystem of amateur hockey, and we are doubling down our efforts alongside our hockey families, rink partners, leagues and clubs to improve the amateur hockey system and experience in Illinois.

A marquee event took place at Fifth Third Arena on Saturday, Oct. 14 where participants could ‘Try All Parts of Hockey for Free’ which included the on-ice sessions as well as kid-friendly, interactive activities on how to become a coach, referee, team mascot, broadcaster and more ways to be involved in the game. Special appearances by Tommy Hawk and in-arena host Jon Hansen also were onsite teaching kids of all ages what it means to be an ambassador for a major sports organization.
 
The Chicago Blackhawks would like to thank the following Community Rink partners for participating in the ‘Try Hockey for Free’ event weekend: Arctic Ice Arena, Addison Ice Arena, Centennial Ice Arena, CanLan Sports – Romeoville, CanLan Sports – West Dundee, Glacier Ice Arena, Skatium Ice Arena, The Kube Sports Complex, Midwest Hockey Training Arena, Fox Valley Ice Arena, Mt. Prospect Ice Arena, Oakton Ice Arena, Ice Valley Center and Top Shelf Ice Arena.