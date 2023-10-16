BLOG: 'Try Hockey for Free Event' Welcomes More than 1,200 Participants

The Chicago Blackhawks were proud to host a new ‘Try Hockey for Free’ event designed to help kids overcome the initial barriers to the sport and get them excited to come back for more. In partnership with 15 local ice rinks across the state of Illinois and neighboring suburbs of Indiana – including Fifth Third Arena – free clinics took place throughout the Oct. 14 – 15 weekend. Each participating rink hosted two on-ice sessions for those interested in trying the sport of hockey, one for kids six and under and one for those seven and up. Every participant received a jersey, Connor Bedard t-shirt, hockey stick and a ticket to a Blackhawks game for the upcoming 2023-24 season – all at no cost. Skate rentals were also provided courtesy of participating rinks.
“The Chicago Blackhawks have a responsibility to be an active participant in the health and growth of the amateur hockey community,” said Jaime Faulkner, President of Business Operations for the Chicago Blackhawks. “We have spent last year building plans, programs and relationships that allow us to support the full ecosystem of amateur hockey, and we are doubling down our efforts alongside our hockey families, rink partners, leagues and clubs to improve the amateur hockey system and experience in Illinois.
A marquee event took place at Fifth Third Arena on Saturday, Oct. 14 where participants could ‘Try All Parts of Hockey for Free’ which included the on-ice sessions as well as kid-friendly, interactive activities on how to become a coach, referee, team mascot, broadcaster and more ways to be involved in the game. Special appearances by Tommy Hawk and in-arena host Jon Hansen also were onsite teaching kids of all ages what it means to be an ambassador for a major sports organization.
The Chicago Blackhawks would like to thank the following Community Rink partners for participating in the ‘Try Hockey for Free’ event weekend: Arctic Ice Arena, Addison Ice Arena, Centennial Ice Arena, CanLan Sports – Romeoville, CanLan Sports – West Dundee, Glacier Ice Arena, Skatium Ice Arena, The Kube Sports Complex, Midwest Hockey Training Arena, Fox Valley Ice Arena, Mt. Prospect Ice Arena, Oakton Ice Arena, Ice Valley Center and Top Shelf Ice Arena.