BLOG: Reichel Moves to Center, Hall Returns to Practice

After playing in 23 games last season in Chicago, Lukas Reichel looks to try and make the Blackhawks roster with a new change.

In this year’s training camp, the German forward now tries to earn a spot with a change to the center position. While he played the position down in Rockford, head coach Luke Richardson and the coaching staff now hope he can take the skills that he learned and apply it and adjust to the NHL level.

“Right now, it’s just about getting into system,” Reichel said. “I played center [in Rockford] and we played a similar system. So, I know how to play center and I feel like I can do it.”

Richardson feels confident that Reichel can perfect it with his quick learning, however there is still one thing he needs to improve to make him better at the positions – being more vocal.

“I think it's understanding that the center has got to be vocal out there and Lukas is pretty quiet on the ice,” Richardson said. “I know he's new [to the position], but he's going to have to get over that.”

HALL RETURNS TO PRACTICE

Taylor Hall made his first appearance at training camp on Saturday after he missed the first two days due to a lower body injury. While he met some of the players over the summer, he felt prepared to work with his new teammates in his first practice back.

“It was fun to be out with the guys,” Hall said. “[I’ve] had a number of skates before camp with everyone, so it didn't feel too unfamiliar but it's nice.”

During team drills, Richardson placed Hall on a line along with Connor Bedard and Ryan Donato. He felt that Bedard and Hall fit best together as a potential line for the team scrimmage on Monday due to their ability and high level though process in the game.

“Those type of guys can play with anybody,” Richardson said. “They're going to make everybody look good and I think it's going to be up to the other guys to stay up to their speed and read off them as well.”