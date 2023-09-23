News Feed

BLOG: Blackhawks Continue Team Building Entering Second Day of Camp 

FEATURE: Bedard Impresses Early in Showcase, Training Camp

BLOG: Veterans Set Leadership Exceptions in First Day of Camp

MEDICAL: Three Forwards to Miss Practice on Thursday

RELEASE: Blackhawks Announce 2023 Training Camp Roster

RELEASE: Blackhawks Announce Broadcast Team and 2023-24 Broadcast Schedule

BLOG: Blackhawks Won't Name Captain for 2023-24 Season 

PROSPECTS: 2023 Blackhawks Prospect Camp Recap

RELEASE: Blackhawks Start 2023 Training Camp Thursday

RECAP: Blackhawks Prospects Fall 7-4 In Final Showcase Game

RECAP: Bedard Records Hat Trick And Commesso Pitches Shutout In 5-0 Win At Prospect Showcase

RELEASE: Blackhawks Strengthen Commitment to Illinois Amateur Hockey Community

BLOG: Bedard Ready to Make First Impression at Prospect Tournament 

BLOG: Prospects to Get Jump-Start on Camp with Showcase

RELEASE: Blackhawks Announce 2023 Tom Kurvers Prospect Showcase Roster

RELEASE: Blackhawks to Retire Chris Chelios’ No. 7 on Feb. 25

RELEASE: Blackhawks Announce 2023 Tom Kurvers Prospect Showcase Schedule

FEATURE: Gajan Reflects on Whirlwind Season from World Juniors to Draft

BLOG: Reichel Moves to Center, Hall Returns to Practice

Lukas Reichel continues to hone his skills to move to center from the wing position

CaptainSkate-20230907-032
By Kara Keating
@kara_keating26 Blackhawks.com

After playing in 23 games last season in Chicago, Lukas Reichel looks to try and make the Blackhawks roster with a new change. 

In this year’s training camp, the German forward now tries to earn a spot with a change to the center position. While he played the position down in Rockford, head coach Luke Richardson and the coaching staff now hope he can take the skills that he learned and apply it and adjust to the NHL level. 

“Right now, it’s just about getting into system,” Reichel said. “I played center [in Rockford] and we played a similar system. So, I know how to play center and I feel like I can do it.” 

Richardson feels confident that Reichel can perfect it with his quick learning, however there is still one thing he needs to improve to make him better at the positions – being more vocal. 

“I think it's understanding that the center has got to be vocal out there and Lukas is pretty quiet on the ice,” Richardson said. “I know he's new [to the position], but he's going to have to get over that.” 

HALL RETURNS TO PRACTICE 

Taylor Hall made his first appearance at training camp on Saturday after he missed the first two days due to a lower body injury. While he met some of the players over the summer, he felt prepared to work with his new teammates in his first practice back. 

“It was fun to be out with the guys,” Hall said. “[I’ve] had a number of skates before camp with everyone, so it didn't feel too unfamiliar but it's nice.” 

During team drills, Richardson placed Hall on a line along with Connor Bedard and Ryan Donato. He felt that Bedard and Hall fit best together as a potential line for the team scrimmage on Monday due to their ability and high level though process in the game. 

“Those type of guys can play with anybody,” Richardson said. “They're going to make everybody look good and I think it's going to be up to the other guys to stay up to their speed and read off them as well.”