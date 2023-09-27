News Feed

FEATURE: Bedard, Foligno Forge Strong Relationship in Training Camp

FEATURE: Davidson, Richardson Ready to Enter Second Season Together

MEDICAL: Dickinson to Miss Practice on Tuesday

RELEASE: Blackhawks Return Felcman to SCL Tigers

BLOG: Bedard, Reichel Shine in First Scrimmage 

BLOG: Reichel Moves to Center, Hall Returns to Practice

BLOG: Blackhawks Continue Team Building Entering Second Day of Camp 

FEATURE: Bedard Impresses Early in Showcase, Training Camp

BLOG: Veterans Set Leadership Exceptions in First Day of Camp

MEDICAL: Three Forwards to Miss Practice on Thursday

RELEASE: Blackhawks Announce 2023 Training Camp Roster

RELEASE: Blackhawks Announce Broadcast Team and 2023-24 Broadcast Schedule

BLOG: Blackhawks Won't Name Captain for 2023-24 Season 

PROSPECTS: 2023 Blackhawks Prospect Camp Recap

RELEASE: Blackhawks Start 2023 Training Camp Thursday

RECAP: Blackhawks Prospects Fall 7-4 In Final Showcase Game

RECAP: Bedard Records Hat Trick And Commesso Pitches Shutout In 5-0 Win At Prospect Showcase

RELEASE: Blackhawks Strengthen Commitment to Illinois Amateur Hockey Community

BLOG: Blackhawks Prepare for First Preseason Game

The Blackhawks will take on the St. Louis Blues on Thursday evening

By Kara Keating
@kara_keating26 Blackhawks.com

After a full week filled with practices, the Chicago Blackhawks will take in some preseason action on Thursday evening against the St. Louis Blues. 

While the head coach Luke Richardson and staff finalize the final roster for the matchup, Connor Bedard looks forward to some action. For him, this allows him to showcase his skills but also test himself against other players in the league. 

“You want to see where that gets you in the game,” Bedard said. “Of course, for me being a guy coming in that hasn't tested himself against those players, it's just pretty big to just get in that environment and see how you feel leading up to the season.”

Richardson om Nick Foligno and preseason

Not only does it show players’ talents in the preseason game, but it also showcases possible chemistry in certain lines or defensive pairings. 

Over the last two days, the team participated in scrimmages to prep for the contests that previewed potential lines. Head coach Luke Richardson notes while he looks for execution from players, he also wants to see the chemistry that lines could build to go into the regular season. 

“I think when we get them in a game, and then you see them in a real game with a real power play or real penalty killing units that guys mesh well together, I think that's going to really tell,” Richardson said.

Jones speaks on preseason action and Connor Bedard

Some may view preseason as invaluable; Jones can see the excitement it can bring and the learning opportunities it can build. 

Jones echoed a similar statement from his head coach for defensive pairings because it can create good energy for their game early on. However, this allows time for young players to ask questions as they try to learn a new system. 

“It's also important for team aspect to get your system down, to know what you're doing in every situation on the ice and it's time to ask questions and figure things out,” Jones said.