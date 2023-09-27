BLOG: Blackhawks Prepare for First Preseason Game

After a full week filled with practices, the Chicago Blackhawks will take in some preseason action on Thursday evening against the St. Louis Blues.

While the head coach Luke Richardson and staff finalize the final roster for the matchup, Connor Bedard looks forward to some action. For him, this allows him to showcase his skills but also test himself against other players in the league.

“You want to see where that gets you in the game,” Bedard said. “Of course, for me being a guy coming in that hasn't tested himself against those players, it's just pretty big to just get in that environment and see how you feel leading up to the season.”