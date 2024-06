In his sixth season with the Avalanche, Logan O'Connor needed just 57 games to earn career-highs in goals (13), plus/minus (+13), and even-strength goals (10).

The 27-year-old forward posted 13g/12a in 2023-24, led the team with three short-handed goals, and finished fourth on the team with four game-winning goals before missing the campaign's final two months with a season-ending injury.