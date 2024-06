In his second full season with the Avalanche, Josh Manson was one of four NHL players in 2023-24 to record at least 200 hits, 100 blocked shots, and 25 points, becoming the only player in franchise history since 2005-06 to reach those marks in the same season.

In 76 regular season contests in 2023-24, Manson earned a career-best eight goals and 123 shots on goal along with 17 assists in addition to 2g/5a in 11 playoff games.