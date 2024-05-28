Season Recap: Alexandar Georgiev

In addition to a .897 save percentage and a 3.02 goals-against average, Georgiev's 63 games played and 62 starts ranked second behind Nashville's Juuse Saros.

Georgiev went 6-5 with a .894 save percentage and a 2.85 goals-against average in 11 playoff games this season, including three games where he posted a .930 save percentage or better.

After a loss to Winnipeg in Game One of the First Round, Georgiev helped the Avalanche rattle off four-straight wins to advance to the Second Round. In those four wins, Georgiev posted a fantastic .932 save percentage.

Georgiev had many stellar outings in 2023-24, including 22 games where he posted a save percentage of at least .920 and 19 games where he posted a save percentage of at least .930.

Top Performances

Oct. 19, 2023, vs. Chicago

In his first of two shutouts in 2023-24, Georgiev stopped all 18 Chicago shots including eight in the first period, seven in the middle frame, and three in the third period.