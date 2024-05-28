Season Recap: Alexandar Georgiev

Goalie Led NHL in Wins for Second-Straight Season

CA-2324-Recaps-Georgy-16x9
By Coby Maeir @CobyMaeir / ColoradoAvalanche.com

Since the turn of the century, only four goaltenders have led the NHL in wins in back-to-back seasons: Braden Holtby, Andrei Vasilevskiy, Martin Brodeur, and Alexandar Georgiev.

Georgiev, 28, posted a 38-18-5 record In his second season with Colorado, matching Patrick Roy's mark for wins in the 1996-97 season for the fourth-most in a single season in Avalanche/Nordiques history.

In addition to a .897 save percentage and a 3.02 goals-against average, Georgiev's 63 games played and 62 starts ranked second behind Nashville's Juuse Saros.

Georgiev went 6-5 with a .894 save percentage and a 2.85 goals-against average in 11 playoff games this season, including three games where he posted a .930 save percentage or better.

After a loss to Winnipeg in Game One of the First Round, Georgiev helped the Avalanche rattle off four-straight wins to advance to the Second Round. In those four wins, Georgiev posted a fantastic .932 save percentage.

Georgiev had many stellar outings in 2023-24, including 22 games where he posted a save percentage of at least .920 and 19 games where he posted a save percentage of at least .930.

Top Performances

Oct. 19, 2023, vs. Chicago

In his first of two shutouts in 2023-24, Georgiev stopped all 18 Chicago shots including eight in the first period, seven in the middle frame, and three in the third period.

Alexandar Georgiev 10/29/23 vs. CHI

Nov. 27, 2023, vs. Tampa Bay

In a rematch of the 2022 Stanley Cup Final, Georgiev made 38 saves on a night where the Avalanche were outshot 39-23 in a 4-1 Colorado win. Georgiev stopped all 14 shots in the first period, saved 12 of 13 shots in the second frame, and denied all 12 Tampa Bay bids in the third period.

Alexandar Georgiev 11/27/23 vs. TBL

Jan. 10, 2024, vs. Vegas

In his second shutout of the season, Georgiev stopped all 25 shots he faced, including nine with Vegas on the power play in a 4-0 Avalanche win against a Western Conference rival.

Alexandar Georgiev 01/10/24 vs. VGK

March 8, 2024, vs. Minnesota

Georgiev stopped 29 of 30 shots in Colorado's 2-1 overtime win against its division foe, including six saves while Minnesota was on the power play.

Alexandar Georgiev 03/08/24 vs. MIN

Georgiev enters the 2024-25 season, his third with Colorado, with one year remaining on his contract. He is 22 wins away from reaching 100 victories with the Avalanche and 46 games played away from reaching 300 for his career.

