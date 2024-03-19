The Colorado Avalanche gained some new members at the 2024 NHL Trade Deadline, including forwards Casey Mittelstadt, Brandon Duhaime, Yakov Trenin and defenseman Sean Walker. The four have made an immediate impact on the ice since their debuts and now it's time to get to know a little more about the newest members of the burgundy and blue!

Casey Mittelstadt - F

Q: What is your favorite color?

A: Red

Q: What is your favorite movie?

A: The Dark Knight

Q: How does it feel playing for the Avalanche now?

A: It's pretty crazy, but it's extremely exciting!

Q: What are you the most excited about playing for a new team?

A: Just to get to know the new guys and win some games.

Q: Do you have anything to say to Avs Faithful?

A: I'm just happy to be here and hopefully I treat you guys well!

Yakov Trenin - F

Q: What is your favorite food?

A: Pierogis.

Q: What is your coffee order?

A: Cappuccino.

Q: Do you have anything to say to Avs Faithful?

A: Thanks for cheering for us and keep going!

Brandon Duhaime - F

Q: What is your favorite food?

A: Poutine - The food from Canada with the gravy, fries and cheese on it.

Q: What is your coffee order?

A: I don't drink coffee. I like a pre-workout like a C4.

Q: Do you have anything to say to Avs Faithful?

A: I had a real fun time playing in my first game at Ball Arena. The crowd was electric and seems like a really good building to play in.

Sean Walker - D

Q: What is your favorite color?

A: Blue.

Q: How excited are you to be playing Colorado?

A: I'm very excited!

Q: What is your favorite rink to play in?

A: Vegas is always really fun.

Q: Who is your favorite hype-up music artist?

A: Oh jeez. I'm not the music guy so I'll leave that to the team DJ.

Q: What do you have to say to Avs Faithful?

A: Go Avs Go!