Get to Know the New Guys

Learn some fun facts about the newest members of the Colorado Avalanche!

CA-2324-GetToKnow-otherGuys
By Colorado Avalanche
@Avalanche ColoradoAvalanche.com

The Colorado Avalanche gained some new members at the 2024 NHL Trade Deadline, including forwards Casey Mittelstadt, Brandon Duhaime, Yakov Trenin and defenseman Sean Walker. The four have made an immediate impact on the ice since their debuts and now it's time to get to know a little more about the newest members of the burgundy and blue!

Casey Mittelstadt - F

Q: What is your favorite color?

A: Red

Q: What is your favorite movie?

A: The Dark Knight

Q: How does it feel playing for the Avalanche now?

A: It's pretty crazy, but it's extremely exciting!

Q: What are you the most excited about playing for a new team?

A: Just to get to know the new guys and win some games.

Q: Do you have anything to say to Avs Faithful?

A: I'm just happy to be here and hopefully I treat you guys well!

Yakov Trenin - F

Q: What is your favorite food?

A: Pierogis.

Q: What is your coffee order?

A: Cappuccino.

Q: Do you have anything to say to Avs Faithful?

A: Thanks for cheering for us and keep going!

Brandon Duhaime - F

Q: What is your favorite food?

A: Poutine - The food from Canada with the gravy, fries and cheese on it.

Q: What is your coffee order?

A: I don't drink coffee. I like a pre-workout like a C4.

Q: Do you have anything to say to Avs Faithful?

A: I had a real fun time playing in my first game at Ball Arena. The crowd was electric and seems like a really good building to play in. 

Sean Walker - D

Q: What is your favorite color?

A: Blue.

Q: How excited are you to be playing Colorado?

A: I'm very excited!

Q: What is your favorite rink to play in?

A: Vegas is always really fun. 

Q: Who is your favorite hype-up music artist?

A: Oh jeez. I'm not the music guy so I'll leave that to the team DJ.

Q: What do you have to say to Avs Faithful?

A: Go Avs Go!

News Feed

Lehkonen scores with 1 second left, Avalanche defeat Oilers in OT

Excelling into Edmonton

Avalanche rally from down 3, top Canucks in OT for 5th straight win

Venture to Vancouver

MacKinnon pushes streak to 13, Avalanche top Flames for 4th win in row

Putting Out Old Flames

Nathan MacKinnon Named First Star of the Week

Nichushkin returns, lifts Avalanche past Wild in OT

Avalanche Acquire Fifth-Round Pick for Ben Meyers

Avalanche Acquire Yakov Trenin

Avalanche Acquire Brandon Duhaime 

Avalanche Sign D Jeremy Hanzel to Entry Level Contract

Makar's 1st hat trick helps Avalanche ease past Red Wings

Avalanche Acquire Casey Mittelstadt

Avalanche Acquire D Sean Walker in exchange for F Ryan Johansen

Red Wings Rematch

Avalanche Sign Ivan Ivan

MacKinnon’s home point streak hits 30, Avalanche shut out Blackhawks