Game Four Fight

Leading the Way

Get Lehky

Lehkonen leads the Avalanche in points (3) and is tied for first in goals (2).

Wedgewall

Among goalies who have played at least 30 minutes in the playoffs, Wedgewood is third in the NHL in save percentage (.947) and goals-against average (1.28).

O Captain, My Captain

Landeskog is tied for the Avs lead in goals (2) and ranks tied for second in points (2).

Series History

This is the third time the Avalanche and Kings have met in the Stanley Cup Playoffs. Colorado won both previous matchups, defeating Los Angeles in seven games in both the 2001 Western Conference Semifinals and the 2002 Western Conference Quarterfinals.

Lighting the Lamp Against Los Angeles

Nathan MacKinnon has posted 41 points (14g/27a) in 36 regular-season games against the Kings, in addition to one assist in three playoff contests.

Landeskog has registered 28 points (10g/18a) in 40 regular-season contests against Los Angeles, along with two goals in three playoff games.

Lehkonen has recorded 11 points (2g/9a) in 19 regular-season games against the Kings, in addition to three points (2g/1a) in three playoff games.

Kings' Contributors

Artemi Panarin leads the Kings in goals (2) and is tied for first in points (3).

Alex Laferierre leads Los Angeles in assists (3) and ranks tied for first in points (3).

Quinton Byfield is second on the Kings in assists (2) and is tied for second in points (2).

A Numbers Game

4

Colorado's four third-period goals in the playoffs are tied for the fourth most in the NHL.

26:24

Makar's 26:24 of average time on ice per game is the ninth most among defensemen in the playoffs.

51

Since entering the NHL in the 2013-14 season, MacKinnon's 51 road playoff points (20g/31a) are the eighth most in the league.

Quote That Left a Mark

"Just shows up [and] works extremely hard. Just a crafty player, too. He's extremely competitive. Unsuspecting, maybe to some, with how he carries himself, just kind of quiet and goes about his business. But if you were to iso him and just watch his battles and the compete, I mean it's up there at the top. I feel like he wins a lot of those battles, too, more often than not. Knows how to generate offense [and] get to the net [and] create space for himself and get open for other guys to put away big goals and I feel like he's done it for a long time in a number of different situations."

-- Brock Nelson what makes Artturi Lehkonen a great playoff player