Game Four Fight

Avalanche Faces Kings in Los Angeles on Sunday

CA-PO-26-Preview-AWAY-16x9 (1)
By Coby Maeir / ColoradoAvalanche.com

Colorado Avalanche (3-0, C1) @ Los Angeles Kings (0-3, WC2)

2:30 p.m. MT | Crpyto.com Arena | Watch: Altitude, Altitude+, TNT, TruTV, HBO Max | Listen: Altitude Sports Radio (92.5 FM), Altitude Sports Radio App 

After winning a tightly-contested Game Three, the Avalanche continues its series against the Los Angeles Kings in Game Four on Sunday. 

Game One: LAK 1, COL 2

Game Two: LAK, 1, COL 2 (OT)

Game Three: COL 4, LAK 2

2025-26 Regular Season & Playoffs Head-to-Head Matchup

Colorado Avalanche
Stat
Los Angeles Kings
6-0-0
Record
0-6-0
21
Goals For
9
9
Goals Against
21
16
Five-on-Five Goals For
2
2
Five-on-Five Goals Against
16
9.1%
Power Play %
28.6%
71.4%
Penalty Kill %
90.9%
29.7
Shots on Goal For/Game
24.5
24.5
Shots on Goal Against/Game
29.7
.939
Team Save %
.888

Game Three Thursday

The Avalanche defeated the Kings 4-2 in Game Three of the First Round to take a 3-0 series lead on Thursday at Crypto.com Arena. Gabriel Landeskog, Cale Makar, Artturi Lehkonen and Brock Nelson all scored a goal for Colorado, while Scott Wedgewood stopped 24 of the 26 shots he faced. The Avs opened the scoring at 5:29 of the first period when Landeskog scored his first goal of the playoffs when his shot from the point pinballed off the end boards and Kings goaltender Anton Forsberg before going in the net. Trevor Moore tied the game for the Kings via a redirect from the left doorstep off the rush at 5:55 of the second period. Colorado took a 2-1 lead at 12:12 of the second period when Makar scored his first goal of the playoffs via a wrist shot from the point through traffic. While Colorado was shorthanded, Lehkonen doubled the Avs' lead at 7:39 of the third period with his second goal of the playoffs when his pass on a two-on-one rush deflected off Kings forward Adrian Kempe and into the net. Kempe made it a 3-2 game with a six-on-four power-play goal at 15:57 of the third period via a redirect from the right doorstep. Nelson gave the Avs a 4-2 lead with his first goal of the playoffs via an empty-net tally at 17:42 of the third period.

Game Three By the Numbers

Colorado Avalanche
Stat
Los Angeles Kings
4
Goals
2
2
Five-on-Five Goals
1
23
Shots on Goal
26
0/2
Power Play
1/4
3/4
Penalty Kill
2/2
15
Blocked Shots
16
4
Takeaways
3
24
Hits
32

Leading the Way

Get Lehky

Lehkonen leads the Avalanche in points (3) and is tied for first in goals (2).

Wedgewall 

Among goalies who have played at least 30 minutes in the playoffs, Wedgewood is third in the NHL in save percentage (.947) and goals-against average (1.28).  

O Captain, My Captain

Landeskog is tied for the Avs lead in goals (2) and ranks tied for second in points (2).

Series History

This is the third time the Avalanche and Kings have met in the Stanley Cup Playoffs. Colorado won both previous matchups, defeating Los Angeles in seven games in both the 2001 Western Conference Semifinals and the 2002 Western Conference Quarterfinals. 

Lighting the Lamp Against Los Angeles

Nathan MacKinnon has posted 41 points (14g/27a) in 36 regular-season games against the Kings, in addition to one assist in three playoff contests. 

Landeskog has registered 28 points (10g/18a) in 40 regular-season contests against Los Angeles, along with two goals in three playoff games. 

Lehkonen has recorded 11 points (2g/9a) in 19 regular-season games against the Kings, in addition to three points (2g/1a) in three playoff games. 

Kings' Contributors

Artemi Panarin leads the Kings in goals (2) and is tied for first in points (3).

Alex Laferierre leads Los Angeles in assists (3) and ranks tied for first in points (3).

Quinton Byfield is second on the Kings in assists (2) and is tied for second in points (2).

A Numbers Game

4

Colorado's four third-period goals in the playoffs are tied for the fourth most in the NHL.

26:24

Makar's 26:24 of average time on ice per game is the ninth most among defensemen in the playoffs.

51

Since entering the NHL in the 2013-14 season, MacKinnon's 51 road playoff points (20g/31a) are the eighth most in the league.

Quote That Left a Mark

"Just shows up [and] works extremely hard. Just a crafty player, too. He's extremely competitive. Unsuspecting, maybe to some, with how he carries himself, just kind of quiet and goes about his business. But if you were to iso him and just watch his battles and the compete, I mean it's up there at the top. I feel like he wins a lot of those battles, too, more often than not. Knows how to generate offense [and] get to the net [and] create space for himself and get open for other guys to put away big goals and I feel like he's done it for a long time in a number of different situations." 

-- Brock Nelson what makes Artturi Lehkonen a great playoff player

News Feed

Lehkonen's Shorthanded Goal the Difference as Avalanche Defeats Kings 4-2 in Game Three, Takes 3-0 Series Lead

Game Three Tilt

Ball Arena Renovations To Start This Summer

Roy Scores Overtime Winner to Lift Avalanche Past Kings 2-1 in Game Two as Colorado Takes 2-0 Series Lead

Game Two Tuesday

Wedgewood's First Playoff Victory Leads Avs to 2-1 Win Against Kings in Game One

Game One Matinee

Leaders Around the NHL Reflect on Gabriel Landeskog’s Return to the Lineup

Wedgewood Posts 22-Save Shutout as Avalanche Defeats Kraken 2-0 to Conclude 2025-26 Regular Season

Ball Arena To Introduce Chopper Circle Viewing Area for Avalanche Home Playoff Games

Skating Against Seattle

Avalanche Partners with Artist Gus Rey to Celebrate Fan Appreciation Night

Necas Records 100th Point of the Season as Avalanche Defeats Flames 3-1

Clash in Calgary

MacKinnon Scores Shootout Winner, Wedgewood Stops 30 of 31 Shots as Avalanche Defeats Oilers 2-1

Brock Nelson Continues Special Season by Reaching 1,000-Game Milestone

Monday in Edmonton

Avalanche Falls to Golden Knights 3-2 in Overtime