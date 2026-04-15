Necas Records 100th Point of the Season as Avalanche Defeats Flames 3-1

Two Points on Tuesday
Martin Necas recorded an assist to notch his first-career 100-point season while Cale Makar posted three helpers in his return to the lineup to help the Avalanche defeat the Calgary Flames 3-1 at Scotiabank Saddledome on Tuesday. Artturi Lehkonen, Gabriel Landeskog and Nathan MacKinnon each scored for Colorado, while Mackenzie Blackwood stopped 30 of the 31 shots he faced in net for the Avalanche.
With the win, the Avalanche improved to 54-16-11 and matched franchise single-season records for points (119) and road victories (29).