Necas Records 100th Point of the Season as Avalanche Defeats Flames 3-1

Makar Records Three Assists in Return to Lineup

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By Coby Maeir / ColoradoAvalanche.com

Two Points on Tuesday

Martin Necas recorded an assist to notch his first-career 100-point season while Cale Makar posted three helpers in his return to the lineup to help the Avalanche defeat the Calgary Flames 3-1 at Scotiabank Saddledome on Tuesday. Artturi Lehkonen, Gabriel Landeskog and Nathan MacKinnon each scored for Colorado, while Mackenzie Blackwood stopped 30 of the 31 shots he faced in net for the Avalanche.

With the win, the Avalanche improved to 54-16-11 and matched franchise single-season records for points (119) and road victories (29).

How It Happened

Calgary's Blake Coleman opened the scoring at 7:22 of the second with a redirect from the slot. 

Lehkonen tied the game at 11:25 of the middle frame with his 21st goal of the season via a snapshot from the bottom of the left circle set up by Makar's cross-ice feed.

"[He's a] dynamic player that can create something out of nothing," Pratt said about Makar. "We see him do it all the time, and we're lucky to get to watch it and be a part of it as coaches. He can see things that other people can't, and if you give him a little bit of space, he can hurt you, and he did on that one. And it's a great job by Lehky (Lehkonen) getting into that space, and really a fantastic shot as well."

The Avs took a 2-1 lead at 15:07 of the third period when Landeskog scored his 14th goal of the season via a deflection from the left circle on Brett Kulak's left-point shot.

MacKinnon doubled Colorado's lead with his 53rd goal of the season via an empty-net tally at 19:43 of the third period. With the secondary assist on the goal, Necas recorded his 100th point of the season.

Next Up

The Avalanche concludes the 2025-26 regular season with a home game against the Seattle Kraken on Thursday at 8 p.m. MT on Altitude, Altitude+, ESPN, the ESPN App and Altitude Sports Radio 92.5 FM.

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