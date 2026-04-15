Necas Records 100th Point of the Season as Avalanche Defeats Flames 3-1

How It Happened

Calgary's Blake Coleman opened the scoring at 7:22 of the second with a redirect from the slot.

Lehkonen tied the game at 11:25 of the middle frame with his 21st goal of the season via a snapshot from the bottom of the left circle set up by Makar's cross-ice feed.

"[He's a] dynamic player that can create something out of nothing," Pratt said about Makar. "We see him do it all the time, and we're lucky to get to watch it and be a part of it as coaches. He can see things that other people can't, and if you give him a little bit of space, he can hurt you, and he did on that one. And it's a great job by Lehky (Lehkonen) getting into that space, and really a fantastic shot as well."