Ball Arena Renovations To Start This Summer

DENVER (Wednesday, April 22, 2026) – Kroenke Sports & Entertainment (KSE) today announced plans to renovate 24 luxury suites – 16 on the first level (100-level) and eight on the Club Level (200-level) – during the summer and debuting in time for the 2026-2027 Denver Nuggets, Colorado Avalanche, and Colorado Mammoth seasons.

The newly renovated suites will be rebranded as Ball Arena Legacy (100-level) and Signature Suites (200-level), providing a completely reimagined suite experience. Renovated suites will include new quartz countertops and walls, all new finishes and appliances, additional branding opportunities for annual suite holders, and new high-end seating. Construction will begin following the NBA Playoffs and Stanley Cup Playoffs, with the first set of suites slated to be finished in July.

Renderings and leasing information can be found at BallArenaPremium.com.

The remainder of Ball Arena’s 89 luxury suites will be subsequently upgraded in small groups to minimize impact on available in-season inventory.

“Our expectation is for Ball Arena to offer a gameday experience that rivals any in the country,” said Mike Neary, Executive Vice President, Business Operations and Real Estate. “This is an important first step in reimagining our building to ensure we are giving Denver sports fans and our teams the world-class home they deserve.”

Additional Ball Arena renovations will be announced as confirmed. The iconic 26-year-old venue will serve as the beating heart of KSE’s previously announced redevelopment of its 55-acre downtown property, expected to include a hotel, a mid-size entertainment venue, a central park, shopping, dining, and residential and office towers.