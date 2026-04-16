Ball Arena To Introduce Chopper Circle Viewing Area for Avalanche Home Playoff Games

DENVER (Monday, April 13, 2026) – Kroenke Sports & Entertainment (KSE) today announced that Ball Arena will close Chopper Circle between 9th Street and 11th Street during all Denver Nuggets and Colorado Avalanche home playoff games to make room for expanded fan zones and a live game broadcast viewing area. The shared footprint and infrastructure will be known as Base Camp 5280 Fan Zone, Presented by UMB and Ibotta for Nuggets games and Avs Alley, Presented by KeyBank for Avalanche games, with live game broadcasts on a 20-foot video board, plus DJs, food trucks, beer and hard seltzer carts, giveaways, mascot and dance team appearances, partner activations, and the chance to cheer on your favorite teams in the company of Nuggets Nation and Avs Faithful.

Base Camp 5280 and Avs Alley will open two hours prior to the announced start time of each home playoff game. For Game 1 of the Nuggets-Timberwolves series Saturday afternoon, Base Camp 5280 will open at 11:30 a.m. with tip set for 1:30 p.m. (all times MT). Dates and times for Round 1 of the Stanley Cup Playoffs will be announced after the regular season concludes later this week.

General Admission access is free for Round 1 and Round 2, while space allows, but does require a digital pass for entry. Guests with game tickets will need separate passes for Base Camp 5280 or Avs Alley. Game tickets are not required to get a pass, as Base Camp 5280 and Avs Alley are open to all for the entirety of the game.

Passes for Avs Alley are available now. Visit the Playoff Hub for more information. Sign up for our waitlist to be notified as additional passes become available for sold-out games and future games.

Avs Alley, Round 1, Game 1: https://www.ticketmaster.com/event/1E006483D3FB9255

Avs Alley, Round 1, Game 2: https://www.ticketmaster.com/event/1E006483D400926E

Passes for Base Camp 5280 will be available Wednesday. Follow the Nuggets on social media or consult the online Playoff Hub for more details.

The Base Camp 5280 and Avs Alley location is easily accessible via the RTD Light Rail and Commuter Rail system, using the Ball Arena-Elitch Gardens stop on the E or W lines. Standard event parking prices will be in place for games at Ball Arena.

Should the Nuggets or Avs advance to their respective conference finals, or the NBA Finals or Stanley Cup Finals, a Base Camp 5280 and/or Avs Alley admission fee will be instituted, with all proceeds benefitting Kroenke Sports Charities (KSC), which serves the community through education, health and fitness initiatives, athletic programs, and direct aid, with the particular purpose of helping families, children, veterans, and the disabled. More than $1.1 million was raised by KSC during championship runs from the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs and 2023 NBA Playoffs, primarily from similar fan viewing experiences.