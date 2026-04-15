Avalanche Partners with Artist Gus Rey to Celebrate Fan Appreciation Night

Gus Rey is a Denver-based muralist and illustrator known for his bold geometric style and use of “windows” that frame layered stories within a single composition. Rey draws inspiration from comic books, vintage posters and modern graphic design, resulting in artwork defined by sharp lines and vibrant color. Rey has created large-scale artworks for professional sports teams, stadiums, and public spaces across the country.

Rey is the final artist of the 2025-26 Jersey Artist Series. If you are an artist interested in working with the Avalanche for the 2026-27 season click here.

The jersey and hat design pull inspiration from colors and angles that represent Colorado to Rey. With a background as a graphic designer, geometric shapes are reoccurring elements in his work that help create dimensions and layers. In this piece, the different layers represent different scenes in the Colorado outdoors.

New this season, fans can enter to win the hat designed by the artist. To enter to win Rey’s hat, click here.

You can follow Gus on Instagram @\_gusrey and on his website GusRey.com