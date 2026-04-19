Game One Matinee

Avalanche Hosts Kings to Begin Stanley Cup Playoffs

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By Coby Maeir / ColoradoAvalanche.com

Los Angeles Kings (35-27-20, WC2) @ Colorado Avalanche (55-16-11, C1)

1 p.m. MT | Ball Arena | Watch: Altitude, Altitude+, TNT, TruTV, HBO Max | Listen: Altitude Sports Radio (92.5 FM), Altitude Sports Radio App

The Avalanche begins the 2026 Stanley Cup Playoffs with a First Round matchup against the Los Angeles Kings on Sunday. The teams played three times in the regular season, with Colorado winning each contest in regulation.

Tale of the Tape (2025-26 Regular-Season Stats)

Los Angeles Kings
Stat (NHL Rank)
Colorado Avalanche
2.68 (29th) 
Goals For/Game 
3.63 (1st) 
2.90 (T-7th) 
Goals Against/Game 
2.40 (1st) 
1.85 (25th) 
Five-on-Five Goals For/Game 
2.63 (1st) 
1.71 (3rd) 
Five-on-Five Goals Against/Game 
1.56 (1st) 
17.0% (28th) 
Power Play % 
17.1% (27th) 
74.6% (27th) 
Penalty Kill % 
84.6% (1st) 
28.0 (T-16th) 
Shots On Goal For/Game 
33.7 (1st) 
27.2 (11th) 
Shots On Goal Against/Game 
26.1 (5th) 
.894 (T-11th) 
Team Save %
.909 (1st) 

2025-26 Head-to-Head Matchup

Los Angeles Kings
Stat
Colorado Avalanche
0-3-0
Record
3-0-0
5
Goals For
13
13
Goals Against
5
1
Five-on-Five Goals For
10
10
Five-on-Five Goals Against
1
37.5%
Power Play %
18.2%
81.8%
Penalty Kill %
62.5%
23.7
Shots on Goal For/Game
29.3
29.3
Shots on Goals Against/Game
23.7
.852
Team Save %
.930

Leading the Way (2025-26 Regular-Season Stats)

Nate the Great

Nathan MacKinnon won the Maurice “Rocket” Richard Trophy after leading the NHL in goals (53), in addition to finishing third in points (127) and tied for third in assists (74). 

All Hail Cale

Among NHL defensemen, Cale Makar ranked third in points (79), tied for fourth in assists (59) and sixth in goals (20). 

Marty Party

Martin Necas finished tied for seventh in the NHL in points (100). 

Series History

This is the third time the Avalanche and Kings have met in the Stanley Cup Playoffs. Colorado won both previous matchups, defeating Los Angeles in seven games in both the 2001 Western Conference Semifinals and the 2002 Western Conference Quarterfinals. 

Contributing Offense Against the Kings

MacKinnon has posted 41 points (14g/27a) in 36 games against the Kings. 

Makar has registered 26 points (7g/19a) in 20 contests against Los Angeles.  

Necas has recorded 15 points (9g/6a) in 12 games against the Kings. 

Scoring in SoCal

Artemi Panarin led Kings players in points (84) and assists (56) while ranking second in goals (28). 

Adrian Kempe led Los Angeles in goals (36) while ranking second in points (73) and assists (37). 

Quinton Byfield finished third on the Kings in points (49) and goals (24) while ranking fifth in assists (25). 

A Numbers Game

22.9%

Colorado’s 22.9% power-play success rate from March 18th through the end of the regular season was the 15th best in the NHL.  

125

Since entering the NHL in the 2013-14 season, MacKinnon’s 125 playoff points (55g/70a) are the fourth most in the league.  

0.96

Landeskog’s 0.96 points per game in the playoffs (71 points in 74 games) are the fourth most among Swedish players in NHL history.  

Quote That Left a Mark

“It’s another hockey game, for sure. Obviously, we know what the situation looks like. We know it’s a playoff game. We know it’s Game One. But, I think that just fuels our excitement and the energy in the building and within our team. But when the puck drops, it’s a hockey game. We know that. We know we gotta be in tune with our details...Ready to get going.” 

-- Gabriel Landeskog on starting the Stanley Cup Playoffs

News Feed

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A Visit from Vegas

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Clash with Calgary

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Tuesday Night Tilt

Avalanche Falls to Blues 3-2