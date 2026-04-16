Skating Against Seattle

Seattle Kraken (34-36-11) @ Colorado Avalanche (54-16-11)

8 p.m. MT | Ball Arena | Watch: Altitude, Altitude+, ESPN, ESPN App | Listen: Altitude Sports Radio (92.5 FM)

The Avalanche hosts the Seattle Kraken on Thursday for Fan Appreciation Night as Colorado concludes the 2025-26 regular season. This is the third and final meeting between the teams this season, as the Avalanche defeated the Kraken 5-3 in Seattle on December 16th, and 5-1 on March 12th in Washington.

Latest Result (COL): COL 3, CGY 1

Latest Result (SEA): SEA 1, VGK 4

Win in Calgary

Martin Necas recorded his 100th point of the season and Mackenzie Blackwood stopped 30 of the 31 shots he faced in net to help the Avalanche defeat the Calgary Flames 3-1 at Scotiabank Saddledome on Tuesday. Artturi Lehkonen, Gabriel Landeskog and Nathan MacKinnon scored for Colorado, while Cale Makar posted three assists in his return to the lineup. Calgary’s Blake Coleman opened the scoring at 7:22 of the second period via a redirect from the slot. Lehkonen tied the game at 11:25 of the second period with his 21st goal of the season via a shot from the bottom of the left circle set up by Makar’s cross-crease feed. The Avs took a 2-1 lead at 15:07 of the third period when Landeskog scored his 14th goal of the season via a deflection from the left slot on Brett Kulak’s left-point shot. MacKinnon doubled Colorado’s lead at 19:43 of the third period with his 53rd goal of the season via an empty-net goal assisted by Necas.

Leading the Way

Nate the Great

MacKinnon leads the NHL in goals (53) while ranking third in points (127) and assists (74).

All Hail Cale

Among NHL defensemen, Makar is tied for third in points (78) while ranking fifth in assists (58) and sixth in goals (20).

Marty Party

Necas is tied for seventh in the NHL in points (100).

Series History

In 14 previous regular-season games against the Kraken, the Avalanche has a record of 10-3-1. The teams have met once in the playoffs.

Defeat in Vegas

The Kraken lost 4-1 to the Vegas Golden Knights at T-Mobile Arena on Wednesday. In the second period, Seattle’s Shane Wright opened the scoring at 2:24 before Vegas’ Shea Theodore tied the game at 17:35. The Golden Knights took a 4-1 lead after third-period goals from Mitch Marner 1:23 and Reilly Smith at 12:01 and 16:16.

Contributors Against the Kraken

MacKinnon has posted 23 points (6g/17a) in 13 regular-season games against the Kraken, in addition to seven points (3g/4a) in seven playoff contests.

Necas has posted 13 points (5g/8a) in 10 contests against Seattle.

Lehkonen has recorded eight points (4g/4a) in 11 regular-season games against the Kraken along with six points (3g/3a) in seven playoff contests.

Seattle’s Scorers

Jordan Eberle leads the Kraken in points (55) while ranking second in goals (26) and fourth in assists (29).

Bobby McMann leads Seattle in goals (29) and fourth in points (46).

Chandler Stephenson is tied for the Kraken lead in assists (33), third in points (49) and fifth in goals (16).

A Numbers Game

.908

Colorado has posted an NHL-best .908 team save percentage this season.

4

The Avalanche’s four third-period goals allowed in April are tied for the second fewest in the NHL.

+35

Colorado has posted an NHL-best +35 first-period goal differential this season.

Quote That Left a Mark

"[He's a] dynamic player that can create something out of nothing. We see him do it all the time, and we're lucky to get to watch it and be a part of it as coaches. He can see things that other people can't, and if you give him a little bit of space, he can hurt you, and he did on that one. And it's a great job by Lehky (Lehkonen) getting into that space, and really a fantastic shot as well."

-- Avalanche Assistant Coach Nolan Pratt on Cale Makar and the goal Artturi Lehkonen scored in Tuesday’s win against the Calgary Flames