Lehkonen's Short-Handed Goal the Difference as Avalanche Defeats Kings 4-2 in Game Three, Takes 3-0 Series Lead

Game Three Win

Artturi Lehkonen's shorthanded goal at 7:39 of the third period helped the Avalanche defeat the Los Angeles Kings 4-2 in Game Three of the First Round at Crypto.com Arena to take a 3-0 series lead on Thursday.

Gabriel Landeskog, Cale Makar and Brock Nelson each added a tally for Colorado, while Lehkonen added an assist to post the Avs' first multi-point game of the series.

"For sure we've talked about it," Lehkonen said when asked if getting more net-front traffic was a focus entering the game. "We know we got to create more traffic in front. We did a better job of it today and it's nice to get a few of those goals."

In net for the Avs, Scott Wedgewood stopped 24 of the 26 shots he faced.

"I think he's been outstanding," Avalanche Head Coach Jared Bednar said about Wedgewood. "He's been great. Big saves when you need them. Relaxed. Looks confident. I think he's been one of our best players of this series. Everything gets magnified this time of the year, especially the goaltending."