Lehkonen's Short-Handed Goal the Difference as Avalanche Defeats Kings 4-2 in Game Three, Takes 3-0 Series Lead

Wedgewood Makes 24 Saves in Victory

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By Coby Maeir / ColoradoAvalanche.com

Game Three Win

Artturi Lehkonen's shorthanded goal at 7:39 of the third period helped the Avalanche defeat the Los Angeles Kings 4-2 in Game Three of the First Round at Crypto.com Arena to take a 3-0 series lead on Thursday. 

Gabriel Landeskog, Cale Makar and Brock Nelson each added a tally for Colorado, while Lehkonen added an assist to post the Avs' first multi-point game of the series. 

"For sure we've talked about it," Lehkonen said when asked if getting more net-front traffic was a focus entering the game. "We know we got to create more traffic in front. We did a better job of it today and it's nice to get a few of those goals."

In net for the Avs, Scott Wedgewood stopped 24 of the 26 shots he faced.

"I think he's been outstanding," Avalanche Head Coach Jared Bednar said about Wedgewood. "He's been great. Big saves when you need them. Relaxed. Looks confident. I think he's been one of our best players of this series. Everything gets magnified this time of the year, especially the goaltending."

How It Happened

Landeskog opened the scoring 5:29 into the game with his first goal of the playoffs via a shot from the point that careened off the back boards before hitting Kings goaltender Anton Forsberg's skate and finding its way into the net.

The Kings tied the game at 5:55 of the second period when Trevor Moore scored via a shot from the left doorstep off the rush.

Makar gave the Avs a 2-1 lead at 12:12 of the second period with his first goal of the playoffs via a wrist shot from the point through traffic.

Colorado doubled its lead with a shorthanded goal at 7:39 of the third period with his second goal of the playoffs when his pass on a two-on-one rush deflected off Kings forward Adrian Kempe's skate and into the net.

Kempe made it a 3-2 game with a six-on-four power-play goal at 15:57 of the third period via a redirect from the right doorstep.

Colorado took a 4-2 lead at 17:42 of the third period when Nelson scored his first goal of the playoffs via an empty-net tally.

Next Up

The Avalanche faces the Kings on the road in Game Four of the First Round on Sunday at 2:30 p.m. MT on Altitude, Altitude+, TNT, TruTV, HBO Max, Altitude Sports Radio 92.5 FM and the Altitude Sports Radio App.

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