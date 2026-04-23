Game Three Tilt

Leading the Way

Nate the Great

Nathan MacKinnon is tied for the Avs lead in assists (1), points (1) and shots on goal (7).

Wedgewall

Among goaltenders with at least 30 minutes played in the playoffs, Wedgewood ranks second in goals-against average (0.94) and save percentage (.960).

O Captain, My Captain

Landeskog is tied for first on the Avalanche in goals (1) and points (1).

Series History

This is the third time the Avalanche and Kings have met in the Stanley Cup Playoffs. Colorado won both previous matchups, defeating Los Angeles in seven games in both the 2001 Western Conference Semifinals and the 2002 Western Conference Quarterfinals.

Contributing Offense Against the Kings

Landeskog has posted 28 points (10g/18a) in 40 regular-season games against the Kings, in addition to one goal in two playoff contests.

Necas has registered 15 points (9g/6a) in 12 regular-season contests against Los Angeles, along with one assist in one playoff game.

Devon Toews has recorded 14 points (5g/9a) in 25 regular-season games against the Kings, in addition to one assist in two playoff contests.

Los Angeles' Leaders

Panarin leads the Kings in goals (2) and points (2).

Byfield leads Los Angeles in shots on goal (5).

Drew Doughty leads the Kings in time on ice per game (27:04).

A Numbers Game

2.27

Colorado allowed an NHL-fewest 2.27 goals per game on the road in the regular season.

28

MacKinnon's 28 road goals in the regular season were tied for the NHL lead.

51

Necas' 51 points on the road in the regular season were the seventh most in the NHL.

Quote That Left a Mark

"It's [the most fun] hockey I've played," Wedgewood said. "You play in under-pressure moments. I think mentally, over my career, I've kind of been building my own scar tissue just trying to stay alive and stay in this league. So mentally, I feel like the playoffs are almost kind of what I've been putting the pressure on myself for to get here. It's honestly felt like really fun hockey. Obviously, you know what's at stake."

-- Scott Wedgewood on his first-career NHL playoff overtime victory on Tuesday