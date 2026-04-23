Game Three Tilt

Avalanche Faces Kings in Los Angeles on Thursday

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By Coby Maeir / ColoradoAvalanche.com

Colorado Avalanche (2-0, C1) @ Los Angeles Kings (0-2, WC2)

8 p.m. MT | Crpyto.com Arena | Watch: Altitude, Altitude+, TNT, TruTV, HBO Max | Listen: Altitude Sports Radio (950 AM), Altitude Sports Radio App 

After consecutive 2-1 victories at home, the Avalanche travels to Los Angeles for Game Three of the First Round against the Kings on Thursday.

Game One: LAK 1, COL 2

Game Two: LAK 1, COL 2 (OT)

2025-26 Regular Season & Playoffs Head-to-Head Matchup

Colorado Avalanche
Stat
Los Angeles Kings
5-0-0
Record
0-5-0
17
Goals For
7
7
Goals Against
17
14
Five-on-Five Goals For
1
1
Five-on-Five Goals Against
14
11.1%
Power Play %
29.4%
70.6%
Penalty Kill %
88.9%
31.2
Shots on Goal For/Game
24.2
24.2
Shots on Goal Against/Game
31.2
.942
Team Save %
.891

Late Night Hockey

Nicolas Roy's second-career playoff overtime goal put the Avalanche up 2-0 in its First Round series against the Los Angeles Kings after a 2-1 victory in Game Two on Tuesday. Gabriel Landeskog added a tally while Scott Wedgewood stopped 24 of the 25 shots he faced, including a penalty shot against Quinton Byfield at 3:12 of the second period. 

Artemi Panarin put the Kings on the board first with a power-play goal at 13:04 of the third period via a shot from the high slot. 

Colorado tied the game at 16:25 of the third frame when Landeskog scored his first goal of the playoffs via a shot from the left doorstep set up by Martin Necas' cross-crease feed. 

At 7:44 of overtime, Roy scored the game-winning goal with his first tally of the playoffs by cleaning up a rebound via a backhand shot from the doorstep.

Game Two By the Numbers

Los Angeles Kings
Stat
Colorado Avalanche
1
Goals
2
0
Five-on-Five Goals
2
25
Shots on Goal
36
1/5
Power Play
0/3
3/3
Penalty Kill
4/5
26
Blocked Shots
26
3
Takeaways
5
23
Hits
29

Leading the Way

Nate the Great

Nathan MacKinnon is tied for the Avs lead in assists (1), points (1) and shots on goal (7).

Wedgewall

Among goaltenders with at least 30 minutes played in the playoffs, Wedgewood ranks second in goals-against average (0.94) and save percentage (.960).

O Captain, My Captain

Landeskog is tied for first on the Avalanche in goals (1) and points (1).

Series History

This is the third time the Avalanche and Kings have met in the Stanley Cup Playoffs. Colorado won both previous matchups, defeating Los Angeles in seven games in both the 2001 Western Conference Semifinals and the 2002 Western Conference Quarterfinals. 

Contributing Offense Against the Kings

Landeskog has posted 28 points (10g/18a) in 40 regular-season games against the Kings, in addition to one goal in two playoff contests. 

Necas has registered 15 points (9g/6a) in 12 regular-season contests against Los Angeles, along with one assist in one playoff game. 

Devon Toews has recorded 14 points (5g/9a) in 25 regular-season games against the Kings, in addition to one assist in two playoff contests. 

Los Angeles' Leaders

Panarin leads the Kings in goals (2) and points (2).  

Byfield leads Los Angeles in shots on goal (5). 

Drew Doughty leads the Kings in time on ice per game (27:04).

A Numbers Game

2.27

Colorado allowed an NHL-fewest 2.27 goals per game on the road in the regular season.

28

MacKinnon's 28 road goals in the regular season were tied for the NHL lead.

51

Necas' 51 points on the road in the regular season were the seventh most in the NHL.

Quote That Left a Mark

"It's [the most fun] hockey I've played," Wedgewood said. "You play in under-pressure moments. I think mentally, over my career, I've kind of been building my own scar tissue just trying to stay alive and stay in this league. So mentally, I feel like the playoffs are almost kind of what I've been putting the pressure on myself for to get here. It's honestly felt like really fun hockey. Obviously, you know what's at stake."

-- Scott Wedgewood on his first-career NHL playoff overtime victory on Tuesday

News Feed

Ball Arena Renovations To Start This Summer

Roy Scores Overtime Winner to Lift Avalanche Past Kings 2-1 in Game Two as Colorado Takes 2-0 Series Lead

Game Two Tuesday

Wedgewood's First Playoff Victory Leads Avs to 2-1 Win Against Kings in Game One

Game One Matinee

Leaders Around the NHL Reflect on Gabriel Landeskog’s Return to the Lineup

Wedgewood Posts 22-Save Shutout as Avalanche Defeats Kraken 2-0 to Conclude 2025-26 Regular Season

Ball Arena To Introduce Chopper Circle Viewing Area for Avalanche Home Playoff Games

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