Roy Scores Overtime Winner to Lift Avalanche Past Kings 2-1 in Game Two as Colorado Takes 2-0 Series Lead

Overtime Thriller

Nicolas Roy's goal at 7:44 of overtime gave the Avalanche a 2-0 series lead with a 2-1 win against the Los Angeles Kings in Game Two of the First Round at Ball Arena on Tuesday. Gabriel Landeskog scored the game-tying goal for Colorado, while Scott Wedgewood stopped 24 of the 25 shots he faced.

"It's [the most fun] hockey I've played," Wedgewood said. "You play in under-pressure moments. I think mentally, over my career, I've kind of been building my own scar tissue just trying to stay alive and stay in this league. So mentally, I feel like the playoffs are almost kind of what I've been putting the pressure on myself for to get here. It's honestly felt like really fun hockey. Obviously, you know what's at stake."

How It Happened

At 3:12 of the second period, Los Angeles' Quinton Byfield had a penalty shot, but Wedgewood made the save and kept the score at 0-0.

Artemi Panarin gave the Kings a 1-0 lead with a power-play goal at 13:04 of the third period via a wrist shot from the high slot.

The Avs tied the game at 16:25 of the third period when Landeskog scored his first goal of the playoffs via a shot from the left doorstep set up by Necas' feed.