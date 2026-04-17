Wedgewood Posts 22-Save Shutout as Avalanche Defeats Kraken 2-0 to Conclude 2025-26 Regular Season

Defended Home Ice

Scott Wedgewood made 22 saves and posted his fourth shutout of the season to help the Avalanche defeat the Seattle Kraken 2-0 at Ball Arena on Thursday in the 2025-26 regular-season finale. Nick Blankenburg and Parker Kelly each scored a goal for Colorado. Additionally, Nathan MacKinnon won the Maurice "Rocket" Richard Trophy while Wedgewood and Mackenzie Blackwood won the William M. Jennings Trophy.

With the win, the Avalanche finished the regular season 55-16-11 and set a new single-season franchise record for points (121).