Wedgewood Posts 22-Save Shutout as Avalanche Defeats Kraken 2-0 to Conclude 2025-26 Regular Season

Blankenburg and Kelly Score for Colorado

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By Coby Maeir / ColoradoAvalanche.com

Defended Home Ice

Scott Wedgewood made 22 saves and posted his fourth shutout of the season to help the Avalanche defeat the Seattle Kraken 2-0 at Ball Arena on Thursday in the 2025-26 regular-season finale. Nick Blankenburg and Parker Kelly each scored a goal for Colorado. Additionally, Nathan MacKinnon won the Maurice "Rocket" Richard Trophy while Wedgewood and Mackenzie Blackwood won the William M. Jennings Trophy.

With the win, the Avalanche finished the regular season 55-16-11 and set a new single-season franchise record for points (121).

How It Happened

With the Avs' net empty due to a Seattle delayed penalty, Blankenburg scored his eighth goal of the season to put Colorado on the board first at 17:38 of the second period via a shot from above the right goal line.

Kelly doubled Colorado's lead at 12:19 of the third period with his 21st goal of the season via a snap-shot from the left doorstep set up by Cale Makar's cross-ice feed.

Next Up

The Avalanche begins the First Round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs on Sunday when it hosts the Los Angeles Kings at 1 p.m. MT on Altitude, Altitude+, TNT, TruTV, HBO Max and Altitude Sports Radio 92.5 FM.

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