Leaders Around the NHL Reflect on Gabriel Landeskog’s Return to the Lineup

In his first regular-season action since 2021-22, Avalanche captain Gabriel Landeskog made a major impact on his team. In the 60 games that he played in 2025-26, Colorado went 45-7-8, as opposed to the Avs’ 10-9-3 record in games that he missed. Individually, Landeskog posted 35 points (14g/21a), finishing tied for eighth on the Avs in scoring while registering 16:25 of time on ice per game.

Landeskog’s return to hockey after missing nearly three full seasons has been well-documented. But what do other leaders around the NHL think about his incredible journey through the lense of a player wearing a letter on their jersey?

Throughout the season, ColoradoAvalanche.com spoke with Adam Foote, John Tavares, Auston Matthews, Anders Lee, Jonathan Toews and Patrick Kane to hear their thoughts about Landeskog’s return to the lineup.

Some of the takeaways from the people listed above was that they are happy for Landeskog to be back, his recovery shows how great of a leader he is and the mental fortitude it took for him to return.

Adam Foote – Vancouver Canucks Head Coach, Avalanche Captain (2009-2011)

“I’m just glad he’s back. He’s one of the best humans. A great captain. I think he’s an important piece with such great players on this team. Just his presence and the way he carries himself as a person is what a group this talented probably needs. A real mature guy, and it shows his resilience and character. I’m happy for him as a person, right? He’s such a good guy. But I think it’s big for Colorado having him in that locker room.”

John Tavares – Toronto Maple Leafs Forward, Maple Leafs Captain (2019-2024), New York Islanders Captain (2013-18), Maple Leafs Alternate Captain (2024-Present)

“He’s obviously an incredible leader. I think he was given the captaincy at 19, so he was a teenager. And obviously the player that he is, and the kind of journey that’s been here in Colorado, and then winning a cup a few years ago, and obviously been a perennial cup contender for the last number of years, and again this year. And then to go through some of the physical issues, which put a lot of things in question for him, which I can’t imagine the difficulties of that, especially when you feel like you’re probably in the prime of your career and you had so much hockey ahead of you, and you got to manage that and sort through that, along with the team, and not playing and being disconnected that way. So, obviously a lot of credit to him, the mental fortitude, the work ethic and drive to get back and to play. And I think it’s obvious the impact that he makes, just looking from the outside as the leader that he is.”

Auston Matthews – Toronto Maple Leafs Captain (2024-Present)

“It’s been great to see him back. I’m sure the road and everything like that, all the work that he put in to getting himself to be back in this position was a long road, so he’s obviously a big part of this team and has been a great player in this league for a long time and a great leader and captain of this team for a long time. So it’s been great to see him back and see him healthy... But I think it’s been great, just that whole story and the timeline to get back, it’s pretty incredible.”

Anders Lee – Islanders Captain (2018-Present)

“I think Landy’s proven over the years just the character that he has... It’s obvious that he plays the game the right way. He always seems to be doing the right things. This is me from afar, looking in and seeing what he’s been able to do, and then he goes through the injury that he had and the fortitude that I think it took for him to get himself healthy while being away from his own team, I can’t imagine how tough that was. I’ve been in a similar spot, but not to the extent that he was. And I think it’s just an incredible thing, and I think it’s awesome. And that’s what a good leader does. He gets himself in his best position for himself and does everything he can for the team.”

Jonathan Toews -- Winnipeg Jets Forward, Chicago Blackhawks Captain (2008-2023)

“I think from a distance--I don’t know him very well--but he’s obviously a captain for a reason. I think he’s definitely got that warrior mentality. Aside from what he produces point-wise, goals-wise, he’s one of those guys that obviously makes a huge difference on and off the ice in that locker room. It’s hard to win a Stanley Cup without a leader like that. I think at the end of the day, as a fan of the game, and when you respect a certain player, and you see an injury like what he went through, just obviously wish him the very best and hope he heals and he gets to play the game as long as he can or wants. And, yeah, a ton of respect for what he’s been through.”

Question: Can Landeskog be an inspiration to other guys going through injury?

“Yeah. I can attest, being away from the game as long as I was, too. It takes a while to not only get back up to speed, but obviously the young players that are working so hard. They’re working on their games. It’s [the] skills and abilities that they have, everything is so precise nowadays, so you gotta work twice as hard just to catch up and adapt to the game. So for him, as long as he was away, it’s not easy. I think for myself, obviously there were days where it’s really not going your way and that doubt creeps in. You’re like, is this ever going to be possible? Or is this even worthwhile? Something worth pursuing? And you just got to stay with the process. Whether you’re at the top of your game or not. You got to love the game for what it is. Obviously, even when you’re at your best, there’s days where things don’t go your way, and you just stick with it. I think you learn that as a human being, and I think it’s something I’m going to take with me when I’m done playing as well.”

Patrick Kane – Detroit Red Wings Forward, Blackhawks Alternate Captain (2015-2023) & Red Wings Alternate Captain (2024-25)

“It’s great. The drive and determination to keep grinding, keep trying to find ways to excite yourself to stay with it and come back. And I think he epitomizes just never giving up, right? To be out for that long, few years, and come back in the playoffs. And now he’s playing [and is a] full-time player. It’s really a testament to his drive and his attitude to the love of the game.”