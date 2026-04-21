Game Two Tuesday

Leading the Way

Get Lehky

Lehkonen is tied for the Avs lead in goals (1) and points (1).

OC’s Playing

Among Colorado players, O’Connor ranks tied for first in goals (1) and points (1).

Wedgewall

Among goalies with at least 30 minutes played in the 2025-26 Stanley Cup Playoffs, Wedgewood ranks tied for second in goals-against average (1.00) and third in save percentage (.960).

Series History

This is the third time the Avalanche and Kings have met in the Stanley Cup Playoffs. Colorado won both previous matchups, defeating Los Angeles in seven games in both the 2001 Western Conference Semifinals and the 2002 Western Conference Quarterfinals.

Lighting the Lamp Against Los Angeles

MacKinnon has posted 41 points (14g/27a) in 36 regular-season games against the Kings, in addition to one assist in one playoff contest.

Drury has registered four points (3g/1a) in nine regular-season contests against Los Angeles, along with one assist in one playoff game.

Lehkonen has recorded 11 points (2g/9a) in 19 regular-season games against the Kings, in addition to one goal in one playoff contest.

Kings’ Contributors

Panarin leads the Kings in goals (1) and is tied for the team lead in points (1).

Alex Laferierre and Brandt Clarke are tied for the Kings lead in assists (1) and points (1).

Scott Laughton leads the Kings in shots on goal (5).

A Numbers Game

27

Since entering the NHL in the 2016-17, Lehkonen’s 27 playoff goals are tied for the third most among Finnish players.

44

MacKinnon’s 44 playoff goals since 2019-20 are the second most in the NHL.

49

Cale Makar’s 49 even-strength points in the playoffs since entering the league in 2019 lead NHL defensemen.

Quote That Left a Mark

“I thought we played hard. The first period was, I don’t want to say chaotic, but high-paced. Obviously, both teams want to establish their game and not really give an inch anywhere. I thought we got our forecheck going in the first period and momentum swings go back and forth. OC (Logan O’Connor) scoring that one in the second and the challenge goes the other way. They kind of feed off some of that momentum. Momentum swings [are] something you manage but I thought we did a good job overall.”

-- Gabriel Landeskog on Game One against the Kings