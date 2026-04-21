Game Two Tuesday

Avalanche Continues First Round Series Against Kings

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By Coby Maeir / ColoradoAvalanche.com

Los Angeles Kings (0-1, WC2) @ Colorado Avalanche (1-0, C1) 

8 p.m. MT | Ball Arena | Watch: Altitude, Altitude+, ESPN, ESPN App | Listen: Altitude Sports Radio (92.5 FM), Altitude Sports Radio App 

After a series-opening victory on Sunday, the Avalanche hosts the Kings for Game Two of the First Round on Tuesday.  

Game One: LAK 1, COL 2

2025-26 Regular-Season & Playoffs Head-to-Head Matchup

Los Angeles Kings
Stat 
Colorado Avalanche
0-4-0
Record
4-0-0
6
Goals For 
15
15
Goals Against
6
1
Five-on-Five Goals For
12
12
Five-on-Five Goals Against
1
33.3%
Power Play % 
13.3%
86.7%
Penalty Kill % 
66.6%
24
Shots On Goal For/Game
30
30
Shots On Goal Against/Game
24
.875
Team Save %
.938

Weekend Win 

Scott Wedgewood made 24 saves to record his first NHL playoff victory as the Avalanche defeated the Kings 2-1 at Ball Arena in Game One of the First Round. Artturi Lehkonen and Logan O’Connor scored for the Avs, while Nathan MacKinnon and Jack Drury both posted an assist. O’Connor put the puck in the net at 6:46 of the second period, but the play was ruled no goal due to goaltender interference. Lehkonen opened the scoring at 15:29 of the middle frame when he cleaned up a rebound from the doorstep created by MacKinnon’s right-circle shot. Colorado doubled its lead at 5:50 of the third period when O’Connor scored via a top-shelf shot from the doorstep off the rush after picking up a bouncing puck. With Los Angeles’ net empty, Artemi Panarin put the Kings on the board with a power-play goal at 17:38 of the third period via a wrist shot from the point.

Game One by the Numbers

Los Angeles Kings
Stat
Colorado Avalanche
1
Goals
2
0
Five-on-Five Goals
2
25
Shots on Goal
32
1/4
Power Play
0/4
4/4
Penalty Kill
3/4
22
Blocked Shots
21
4
Takeaways
6
14
Giveaways
14
49
Hits
35

Leading the Way 

Get Lehky 

Lehkonen is tied for the Avs lead in goals (1) and points (1). 

OC’s Playing 

Among Colorado players, O’Connor ranks tied for first in goals (1) and points (1). 

Wedgewall 

Among goalies with at least 30 minutes played in the 2025-26 Stanley Cup Playoffs, Wedgewood ranks tied for second in goals-against average (1.00) and third in save percentage (.960). 

Series History 

This is the third time the Avalanche and Kings have met in the Stanley Cup Playoffs. Colorado won both previous matchups, defeating Los Angeles in seven games in both the 2001 Western Conference Semifinals and the 2002 Western Conference Quarterfinals. 

Lighting the Lamp Against Los Angeles 

MacKinnon has posted 41 points (14g/27a) in 36 regular-season games against the Kings, in addition to one assist in one playoff contest. 

Drury has registered four points (3g/1a) in nine regular-season contests against Los Angeles, along with one assist in one playoff game. 

Lehkonen has recorded 11 points (2g/9a) in 19 regular-season games against the Kings, in addition to one goal in one playoff contest. 

Kings’ Contributors 

Panarin leads the Kings in goals (1) and is tied for the team lead in points (1). 

Alex Laferierre and Brandt Clarke are tied for the Kings lead in assists (1) and points (1). 

Scott Laughton leads the Kings in shots on goal (5). 

A Numbers Game 

27 

Since entering the NHL in the 2016-17, Lehkonen’s 27 playoff goals are tied for the third most among Finnish players.  

44 

MacKinnon’s 44 playoff goals since 2019-20 are the second most in the NHL. 

49 

Cale Makar’s 49 even-strength points in the playoffs since entering the league in 2019 lead NHL defensemen.  

Quote That Left a Mark 

“I thought we played hard. The first period was, I don’t want to say chaotic, but high-paced. Obviously, both teams want to establish their game and not really give an inch anywhere. I thought we got our forecheck going in the first period and momentum swings go back and forth. OC (Logan O’Connor) scoring that one in the second and the challenge goes the other way. They kind of feed off some of that momentum. Momentum swings [are] something you manage but I thought we did a good job overall.” 

-- Gabriel Landeskog on Game One against the Kings

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