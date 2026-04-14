Clash in Calgary

Colorado Avalanche (53-16-11) @ Calgary Flames (33-38-9)

7 p.m. MT | Scotiabank Saddledome | Watch: KTVD-20, Altitude, Altitude+ | Listen: Altitude Sports Radio (92.5 FM)

The Avalanche concludes its final road trip of the 2025-26 regular season with a game against the Calgary Flames on Tuesday. This is the third and final meeting between the teams this season, as the Avalanche won 9-2 in Denver on March 30th and 3-1 in Colorado on April 9th.

Latest Result (COL): COL 2, EDM 1 (SO)

Latest Result (CGY): UTA 1, CGY 4

Win in Edmonton

Nathan MacKinnon's shootout winner and Scott Wedgewood's 30 saves on 31 shots propelled the Avalanche past the Edmonton Oilers 2-1 on Monday at Rogers Place. Sam Malinski scored for a Colorado team that also went 3/3 on the penalty kill. The Avs opened the scoring at 9:05 of the second period when Malinski scored his eighth goal of the season via a left-circle snapshot set up by Nicolas Roy's feed. The Oilers tied the game at 15:09 of the middle frame when Connor McDavid scored from the bottom of the right circle. In the shootout, McDavid and Ryan Nugent-Hopkins scored for Edmonton, while Valeri Nichushkin, Martin Necas and MacKinnon lit the lamp for Colorado.

Leading the Way

Nate the Great

MacKinnon leads the NHL in goals (52) while ranking third in points (126) and assists (74).

One Half of the Lumberyard

Mackenzie Blackwood is tied for ninth among NHL goaltenders in shutouts (3).

Marty Party

Necas is tied for seventh in the NHL in points (99).

Series History

In 136 previous regular-season games against the Flames, the Avalanche has a record of 68-54-8-6. The teams have met once in the playoffs, with the Avalanche defeating the Flames in five games in the 2019 Western Conference First Round.

Success on Sunday

The Flames defeated the Utah Mammoth 4-1 on Sunday at Scotiabank Saddledome. In the first period, Calgary took a 2-0 lead after goals from Matt Coronato at 7:06 and Connor Zary at 8:27. In the third period, Mikael Backlund and Brayden Pachal scored at 6:01 and 9:10, respectively, to give the Flames a 4-0 lead. Lawson Crouse put the Mammoth on the board with a goal at 11:20 of the third period.

Contributing Offense Against Calgary

MacKinnon has posted 46 points (19g/27a) in 32 regular-season games against the Flames, in addition to eight points (3g/5a) in five playoff contests.

Necas has recorded 13 points (6g/7a) in 14 contests against Calgary.

Gabriel Landeskog has registered 24 points (9g/15a) in 31 regular-season games against the Flames along with four points (1g/3a) in five playoff contests.

Scoring at the Saddledome

Coronato leads the Flames in points (44) and assists (26) while ranking fourth in goals (18).

Morgan Frost leads the Flames in goals (21) while ranking tied for second in points (42) and fourth in assists (21).

Backlund is second on the Flames in assists (25) while ranking tied for second in points (42) and fifth in goals (17).

A Numbers Game

1.50

Colorado's 1.50 goals allowed per game since April 4th are the fewest in the NHL.

84.3%

The Avalanche has posted an NHL-best 84.3% mark on the penalty kill.

4

Malinski's four goals since March 30th are tied for the most among NHL defensemen in that span.

Quote That Left a Mark

"It took us a little while to get going the first few minutes of the hockey game. But, I thought after that we played a really sound hockey game. Especially through the majority of the last 50 minutes."

-- Avalanche Assistant Coach Dave Hakstol on Monday's win against the Oilers