Monday in Edmonton

Colorado Avalanche (52-16-11) @ Edmonton Oilers (40-30-10)

7:30 p.m. MT | Rogers Place | Watch: KTVD-20, Altitude, Altitude+ | Listen: Altitude Sports Radio (92.5 FM)

The Avalanche embarks to Alberta for a back-to-back that begins with a matchup against the Edmonton Oilers on Monday. This is the third and final regular-season meeting between the teams, as the Avalanche won 9-1 in Edmonton on November 8th, and the Oilers won 4-3 in Denver on March 10th.

Latest Result (COL): VGK 3, COL 2 (OT)

Latest Result (EDM): EDM 0, LAK 1

Update: Avalanche Head Coach Jared Bednar will not accompany the team on their upcoming two-game road trip due to facial fractures and a corneal abrasion. He will not require surgery at this time and is expected to make a full recovery. Avalanche assistant coaches Nolan Pratt and Dave Hakstol will coach the team in Edmonton and Calgary.

Overtime on Saturday

The Avalanche lost 3-2 in overtime to the Vegas Golden Knights at Ball Arena on Saturday. Devon Toews and Nick Blankenburg each scored a goal for Colorado, while Mackenzie Blackwood stopped 25 of the 28 shots he faced in net for the Avalanche. The Avs opened the scoring on the power play at 9:17 of the first period when Toews scored his third goal of the season via a shot from the left point. Mark Stone tied the game for Vegas at 13:47 of the first period with a power-play goal via a backhand shot from the doorstep. The Golden Knights took a 2-1 lead when Pavel Dorofeyev scored a goal from the left circle at 2:09 of the second period. Scoring his first goal with the Avs and seventh of the season, Blankenburg tied the game at 10:56 of the middle frame via a left-point shot. At 1:19 of overtime, Jack Eichel scored to give Vegas the win with a right-circle shot off the rush.

Leading the Way

Nate the Great

Nathan MacKinnon leads the NHL in goals (52) while ranking third in points (126) and assists (74).

Wedgewall

Among goaltenders with at least 24 games played this season, Scott Wedgewood leads the NHL in goals-against average (2.10) and save percentage (.918) while ranking tied for ninth in shutouts (3).

Marty Party

Martin Necas is tied for sixth in the NHL in points (99).

Series History

In 136 regular-season games against the Oilers, the Avalanche has a record of 74-50-6-6. The teams have met three times in the playoffs, with the Avs winning the 1997 Western Conference Semifinals in five games and the 2022 Western Conference Final in four contests.

Loss in Los Angeles

The Oilers lost 1-0 to the Los Angeles Kings on Saturday at Crypto.com Arena. Anton Forsberg posted a 27-save shutout for the Kings and Artemi Panarin scored the game’s lone goal at 7:34 of the first period.

Creating Offense Against the Oilers

MacKinnon has posted 39 points (13g/26a) in 30 regular-season games against the Oilers, in addition to five points (3g/2a) in four playoff contests.

Necas has recorded 10 points (5g/5a) in 13 contests against Edmonton.

Gabriel Landeskog has registered 19 points (5g/14a) in 26 regular-season games against the Oilers along with six points (2g/4a) in four playoff games.

Edmonton’s Elite

Connor McDavid leads the Oilers in points (133), goals (47) and assists (86).

Evan Bouchard is third on the Oilers in points (91) and assists (70) while ranking tied for fourth in goals (21).

Ryan Nugent-Hopkins is fourth on the Oilers in points (55) and assists (36).

A Numbers Game

27.4%

Colorado’s 27.4% mark on the power play since March 1st is the sixth highest in the NHL.

.935

Since April 3rd, the Avalanche’s .935% team save percentage is tied for the NHL lead.

37

Necas’ 37 points since February 25th are tied for the second most in the NHL.

Quote That Left a Mark

“[We] want to continue making sure that the forecheck is a weapon for us. I feel like it’s been pretty effective over the whole course of the season, [so] continue that. Puck management, good habits with the puck, things like that. Making sure we’re breaking the puck out, keeping them to the outside in D-zone, really things that make you a tough team to play against without going too much into detail. Obviously play hard, good habits here all the way to the end.”

-- Gabriel Landeskog on improvements the Avalanche can make before the playoffs