Brock Nelson Continues Special Season by Reaching 1,000-Game Milestone

The 2025-26 campaign has been a special one for Avalanche center Brock Nelson. He won an Olympic gold medal, posted his fourth-career 30-goal season and became the 421st player in NHL history to reach the 1,000-game milestone.

By skating in Monday’s game, Nelson became the first American and seventh player in NHL history to win an Olympic Gold Medal and reach the 1,000-game milestone in the same season, joining Martin St. Louis (2013-14), Jarome Iginla (2009-10), Martin Brodeur (2009-10), Joe Sakic (2001-02), Theo Fleury (2001-02) and Joe Nieuwendyk (2001-02).

Nelson began his NHL career in the 2013 season, his first of 13 with the New York Islanders, who selected him with the 30th overall pick in the 2010 NHL Entry Draft. Reflecting on the early part of his career, Nelson mentioned a long list of former teammates who helped him out. Those former teammates include John Tavares, Kyle Okposo, Ryan Strome, Anders Lee, Casey Cizikas, Cal Clutterbuck, Matt Martin, and Frans Nielsen.

“Everybody there on the island—we had a great group of guys that were around for a long time and kind of grew up together [and] went through life together,” Nelson said. “Which is pretty special.”

As this milestone has approached, Nelson said he’s thought about it and that it’s crazy how time flies.

“Taking [a look] back to the early games and never really knowing how long you’re gonna play and just still be here now,” Nelson said. “I feel good. I feel like I have a lot left to go, but [it’s] pretty special to hit this. I guess it means I’ve been around for a while.”

This season, Nelson has been a key part of the Avalanche’s success. He's been a strong producer on offense with 33 goals and 65 points in addition to playing an effective two-way game that includes ranking third among Avs forwards in penalty killing time on ice (147:16).

Nelson said that he hasn’t had a lot of time to sit back and reflect on with all the success he’s had playing for both the Avalanche and Team USA. But, he says that’s kind of nice because he’s just getting in the rhythm of playing games.

In addition to what he’s already accomplished this season, Nelson is looking for more.

“Hopefully [there are] a couple more achievements to add to the year and the resume,” Nelson said. “And at that point, I think [I’ll] maybe look back and reflect on everything a little bit more and take it in.”