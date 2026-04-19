Wedgewood's First Playoff Victory Leads Avs to 2-1 Win Against Kings in Game One

Lehkonen and O'Connor Score for Colorado

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By Coby Maeir / ColoradoAvalanche.com

Sunday Success

Scott Wedgewood stopped 24 of the 25 shots he faced to record his first Stanley Cup Playoff win and help the Avalanche defeat the Los Angeles Kings 2-1 in Game One of the First Round on Sunday at Ball Arena. Artturi Lehkonen and Logan O'Connor scored for Colorado, while Nathan MacKinnon and Jack Drury each recorded an assist. 

"I'm really happy with the way we played, too," Avalanche Head Coach Jared Bednar said. "I think that's the kind of game you can expect playing the Kings. It's a tight-checking team. What'd they play in, 50-something one-goal games and low-scoring games? I'm comfortable with that. I think our team's comfortable with that. [It's] gonna be hard to create offense...I liked what we did on the defensive side of things to minimize the quality of scoring chances, the quanity of scoring chances. [We] managed the puck well. Our guys played the right way and we got the job done tonight."

Colorado outshot Los Angeles 30-25 overall that included an 22-16 mark through the first two periods of the game. On special teams, the Avalanche killed three of four penalties it took.

“I thought we played hard," Gabriel Landeskog said. The first period was, I don’t want to say chaotic, but high-paced. Obviously, both teams want to establish their game and not really give an inch anywhere. I thought we got our forecheck going in the first period and momentum swings go back and forth.

How It Happened

Lehkonen opened the scoring at 15:29 of the second period when he capitalized on a rebound at the doorstep created by MacKinnon's right-circle shot.

"That's how he scores," Bednar said about Lehkonen. "He goes to the net. He hangs around the net. He has a knack for coming up with pucks."

Colorado doubled its lead at 5:50 of the third period when O'Connor scored off the rush via a top-shelf shot from the doorstep after picking up a bouncing puck. That tally was O'Connor's first goal in either the regular season or playoffs since April 26, 2025.

Artemi Panarin put the Kings on the board with a power-play goal at 17:38 of the third period via a shot from the point.

Next Up

The Avalanche hosts the Kings for Game Two of the First Round on Tuesday at 8 p.m. MT on Altitude, Altitude+, ESPN, the ESPN App, Altitude Sports Radio 92.5 FM and the Altitude Sports Radio App.

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