Stars eliminate Avalanche with 2OT win in Game 6, reach West Final

Duchene scores at 11:42, Oettinger makes 29 saves for Dallas

R2, Gm6: Stars @ Avalanche Recap

By Ryan Boulding
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

DENVER -- Matt Duchene scored at 11:42 of the second overtime, and the Dallas Stars eliminated the Colorado Avalanche with a 2-1 win in Game 6 of the Western Conference Second Round at Ball Arena on Friday.

Joe Pavelski located the loose puck during a net-from scrum and sent a backhand pass to Duchene for a shot over a sprawling Alexandar Georgiev.

Mason Marchment nearly won it for the Stars with an apparent goal at 12:31 of the first overtime on a wrist shot from the slot, but it was immediately waved off because of goaltender interference against Duchene. The call was upheld following video review.

Dallas will face either the Vancouver Canucks or Edmonton Oilers in the Western Conference Final. Vancouver leads that series 3-2.

Jamie Benn scored the tying goal early in the third period, and Jake Oettinger made 29 saves for the Stars, who are the No. 1 seed from the Central Division.

Mikko Rantanen scored, and Georgiev made 36 saves for the Avalanche, who are the No. 3 seed from the Central.

Rantanen gave Colorado a 1-0 lead at 5:48 of the second period on the power play. He roofed a wrist shot short side over the shoulder of Oettinger from below the right face-off circle.

Benn tied it 1-1 at 1:56 of the third, receiving a behind-the-back pass from Evgenii Dadonov in stride and stick-handling past a sprawling Georgiev before releasing a backhand shot into the open net.

News Feed

Avalanche Fall 2-1 in Double Overtime, Eliminated From Stanley Cup Playoffs

Staving Off The Stars: Avalanche Look To Force Game Seven Against Dallas

Avalanche Stave off Elimination, Beat Stars 5-3 in Game Five 

Avalanche get past Stars in Game 5, stay alive in West 2nd Round

Do or Die in Dallas

Avs Team up With Local Artist in Honor of AAPI Heritage Month

Avalanche Fall in Game Four, Head to Dallas for Game Five 

Johnston scores twice, Stars push Avalanche to brink with Game 4 win

Battling Back at Ball: Avalanche Look to Even Series in Game Four

Stars defeat Avalanche in Game 3, take lead in Western 2nd Round

Avalanche Fall In Tightly Contested Contest, Will Look To Even Series Monday 

Starstruck in the Rockies

Avalanche Fall in Game Two, Return Home for Game Three

Hintz has 4 points, Stars hold off Avalanche in Game 2 to even series

Dazzling in Dallas 

Avalanche Forward Nathan MacKinnon Nominated For Ted Lindsay Award

Avalanche Come Back From Down Three to Beat Stars in Game One Overtime Thriller

Avalanche rally from 3 goals down, defeat Stars in OT in Game 1