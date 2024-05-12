Stars defeat Avalanche in Game 3, take lead in Western 2nd Round

Oettinger makes 28 saves, Seguin, Stankoven each scores twice for Dallas

R2, Gm3: Stars @ Avalanche Recap

By Ryan Boulding
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

DENVER -- Jake Oettinger made 28 saves for the Dallas Stars in a 4-1 win against the Colorado Avalanche in Game 3 of the Western Conference Second Round at Ball Arena on Saturday.

Dallas leads the best-of-7 series 2-1. Game 4 is at Colorado on Monday (9:30 p.m. ET; ESPN, FX-CA, SN, TVAS).

Tyler Seguin and Logan Stankoven each scored twice for the Stars, who are the No. 1 seed from the Central Division.

Mikko Rantanen scored, and Alexandar Georgiev made 19 saves for the Avalanche, who are the No. 3 seed from the Central.

Stankoven gave Dallas a 1-0 lead at 18:39 of the first period on a wrist shot from the left face-off circle that went past the arm of Georgiev. It was his first career goal in the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

Rantanen tied it 1-1 at 10:24 of the second period on a rebound of Nathan MacKinnon’s shot in the crease. MacKinnon deked around Stars defenseman Chris Tanev and put his shot off the leg of Evgenii Dadonov.

Seguin put the Stars back ahead 2-1 at 15:13 when he deflected a cross-ice pass from Dadonov at the far side of the net.

Seguin made it 3-1 at 18:23 of the third period, scoring into an empty net from his own zone. Stankoven also scored an empty-net goal with 28 seconds remaining for the 4-1 final.

News Feed

Avalanche Fall In Tightly Contested Contest, Will Look To Even Series Monday 

Starstruck in the Rockies

Avalanche Fall in Game Two, Return Home for Game Three

Hintz has 4 points, Stars hold off Avalanche in Game 2 to even series

Dazzling in Dallas 

Avalanche Forward Nathan MacKinnon Nominated For Ted Lindsay Award

Avalanche Come Back From Down Three to Beat Stars in Game One Overtime Thriller

Avalanche rally from 3 goals down, defeat Stars in OT in Game 1

Avalanche Forward Nathan MacKinnon Nominated For Hart Memorial Trophy

The Stars Have Aligned: Colorado Faces Dallas to Begin Round Two

Avalanche Meet Stars in Second Round of Stanley Cup Playoffs

Avalanche Honor Most Valuable Teacher Award Winners for Teacher Appreciation Week 

Avalanche Defenseman Cale Makar Nominated For James Norris Memorial Trophy

Rantanen Scores Twice in Third, Avalanche Eliminate Jets With Game Five Win

Flying High: Avalanche Look To Close out Jets in Game Five

Nichushkin Has Hat Trick, Avalanche Take Game Four to Push Jets to Brink

Jet-Lagged In Colorado: Avalanche Host Jets In Game Four

Avalanche Score Five in Third, Rally Past Jets in Game Three to Take Series Lead