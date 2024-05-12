Stars defeat Avalanche in Game 3, take lead in Western 2nd Round

Dallas leads the best-of-7 series 2-1. Game 4 is at Colorado on Monday (9:30 p.m. ET; ESPN, FX-CA, SN, TVAS).

Tyler Seguin and Logan Stankoven each scored twice for the Stars, who are the No. 1 seed from the Central Division.

Mikko Rantanen scored, and Alexandar Georgiev made 19 saves for the Avalanche, who are the No. 3 seed from the Central.

Stankoven gave Dallas a 1-0 lead at 18:39 of the first period on a wrist shot from the left face-off circle that went past the arm of Georgiev. It was his first career goal in the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

Rantanen tied it 1-1 at 10:24 of the second period on a rebound of Nathan MacKinnon’s shot in the crease. MacKinnon deked around Stars defenseman Chris Tanev and put his shot off the leg of Evgenii Dadonov.

Seguin put the Stars back ahead 2-1 at 15:13 when he deflected a cross-ice pass from Dadonov at the far side of the net.

Seguin made it 3-1 at 18:23 of the third period, scoring into an empty net from his own zone. Stankoven also scored an empty-net goal with 28 seconds remaining for the 4-1 final.