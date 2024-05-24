Chris MacFarland and Gabe Landeskog Meet With Media To Discuss 2023-24 Season

Avalanche general manager Chris MacFarland and captain Gabe Landeskog met with the media on Thursday to discuss the 2023-24 season, Landeskog’s recovery, and more.

Landeskog’s Recovery

Although he hasn’t played since the Avalanche lifted the Stanley Cup in Tampa on June 26, 2022, Landeskog isn’t ready to hang up his skates yet and said there's a lot that drives him to want to play again.

“The logo that I’m wearing,” Landeskog said. “To represent that the best way I can. The fanbase has always been very supportive of me and my journey no matter the ups and the downs that we’ve gone through. The 25 guys in that locker room, guys that are pushing me and watching the guys grind through and 82-game season plus playoffs.”

He added that ultimately, his family is what motivates him to continue to rehab his injury.

“I’ve got two young kids that are three and four now,” Landeskog said. They were two and a half and one and a half when we won the Cup and that was the last time they saw me play. My son is now three and last night he slept with his hockey jersey on, he slept with his stick, he slept with his gloves and he loves hockey. Whether that’s to my fault or not because he’s exposed to a lot of it, and he comes to practice sometimes and he comes to the games."

Landeskog said he’s explained to his children that he’s still going to work even though he’s not playing while giving credit to his wife for being his rock.

“I just can’t wait to be back out there and come give my family big hugs after the game,” Landeskog said. “It’ll be pretty special.”

When could we see Landeskog back on the ice?

“Between mid-September and the start of April,” Landeskog said. “I feel pretty good about it.”

MacFarland had high praise for Landeskog and said they can’t acquire someone else who can replace the player or person that Landeskog is.

“His injury has been challenging in a lot of ways, but not more challenging than what he’s going through,” MacFarland said. “He loves the game. He’s a massive cog in what we’re trying to do and he’s earned the right to have as much time as it takes to get back on the ice.”