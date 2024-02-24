Colorado Avalanche Work with Local Artist to Celebrate Black Excellence

To celebrate Black Excellence, the Colorado Avalanche partnered with Jazz Holmes, a Black artist based in Denver, to design a jersey that displays Black Excellence and specifically Black Excellence in hockey.

“There are many young black folks out there that feel like they have no place in sports like this. They are actively telling themselves that they don’t belong, so they end up not participating at all,” Jazz noted.

She continued, “This project is important for me as I want them to know that people who look like them have been playing with amazing teams like the Avalanche for years! Teams all over North America in fact. They can do whatever they put their minds to, just like everyone else.”