Avalanche Sign Defenseman Sean Behrens

DENVER – The Colorado Avalanche Hockey Club announced today that the team has signed defenseman Sean Behrens to a three-year, entry-level contract beginning in 2024-25. Behrens will join the Colorado Eagles (AHL) on an amateur tryout for the remainder of the 2023-24 season.

Behrens, 21, just completed his junior season at the University of Denver, helping the Pioneers capture the 2024 NCAA championship. He collected 31 points (4g/27a) in 44 contests which set career-highs in goals, assists, points and games played. The blueliner finished third among Pioneers’ defenseman in points and assists, and added 70 blocked shots to pace all Denver skaters which led to his selection as the NCHC Defensive Defenseman of the Year. Behrens helped the Pioneers defeat the Boston College Eagles on Saturday afternoon (April 13), Denver’s Division I-leading 10th national title and second in the last three seasons (2022). Behrens was named to the 2024 All-Tournament team after registering an assist in each of the Frozen Four games.

The Barrington, Illinois, native completed his collegiate career with 81 points (10g/71a) in 112 games for the Pioneers from 2021-24. He registered 29 points (3g/26a) in 37 contests in 2021-22, tying the NCAA lead for assists by a freshman which led to his selection to the NCHC All-Rookie Team. Behrens’ contributions helped DU defeat the Minnesota State Mavericks in the 2022 National Championship.

Prior to his time at the University of Denver, the 5-foot-10, 190-pound defensemen skated in 54 USHL contests with U.S. National Team Development program, tallying 39 points (9g/30a) from 2019-21. As a rookie, Behrens ranked among league defensemen in points (21, third), assists (16, fourth) and shorthanded goals (1, T-1st).

Internationally, Behrens represented his country two times at the IIHF World Junior Championships in 2022 and 2023. He served as alternate captain in 2023 and helped the United States capture the bronze medal.

Selected in the second round (61st overall) by Colorado in the 2021 NHL Draft, Behrens attended the Avalanche’s development camp twice in 2022 and 2023.