Avalanche Re-Sign Goaltender Trent Miner

DENVER – The Colorado Avalanche Hockey Club announced today that the team has signed goaltender Trent Miner to a one-year contract for the 2024-25 season.

Miner, 23, spent the majority of the 2023-24 season with the Colorado Eagles (AHL) where he registered a 9-6-1 record, a 2.10 GAA, a .930 SV% and one shutout in 18 games. His GAA and SV% paced the Eagles and marked professional career-bests. The netminder also suited up in 11 games for the Utah Grizzlies (ECHL) this past season and went 6-5-0 with a .917 SV% and a 2.75 GAA.

The Brandon, Manitoba, native has competed in 30 AHL games with the Eagles from 2020-24, collecting a 13-12-2 record, a 2.32 GAA and a .920 SV% over those 30 career appearances. Miner earned the bulk of his AHL playing time this past season after recording a 39-32-3 ECHL record with a 2.88 GAA and a .911 SV% in 76 games from 2021-24. During his time with the Grizzlies, Miner also appeared in 19 ECHL Playoff games where he posted a 9-10 record along with a 2.79 GAA and a .922 SV%. He was twice named ECHL Goaltender of the Week.

Prior to turning pro, Miner was a member of the WHL’s Vancouver Giants from 2017-21, compiling a 48-28-5 record with a 2.49 GAA and a .910 SV%.

Miner was originally drafted by the Avalanche in the seventh round (202nd overall) in the 2019 NHL Draft. He signed an entry-level contract on May 27, 2021 that went through this season.