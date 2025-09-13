Wild on 7th - Episode 111: Pod-on-a-Stick

Carts and King Wild OFF 7th to the Minnesota State Fair! From deep-fried favorites to sweet treats, they break down all the foods they tried before diving into the latest Wild news — including Marco Rossi’s signing and a look back at Bill Guerin’s one-of-a-kind memorabilia. Special guests Zeev Buium and Lou Nanne join the show to talk about the importance of player signatures and the the current state of USA hockey in the international game.

Listen to your favorite Minnesota Wild Podcast on your favorite platforms by visiting Wild.com/Podcast and watch every episode on YouTube. Wild on 7th episodes are presented by Pilot Games.

We're here 'til it's here.