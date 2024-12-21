ST. PAUL, Minn. -- Dylan Guenther scored twice, including the go-ahead goal at 10:01 of the third period, and the Utah Hockey Club extended its point streak to seven games with a 2-1 win against the Minnesota Wild at Xcel Energy Center on Friday.
Guenther scores 2 more, Utah edges Wild to extend point streak to 7
Breaks tie midway through 3rd, Vejmelka stops 28; Minnesota drops 3rd in row
Guenther gave Utah a 2-1 lead four seconds into a power play on a shot from the top of the left circle. It was his sixth goal during an NHL career high four-game streak.
“I think when the team has success, so do the individuals,” Guenther said. “So I’m just kind of the beneficiary of it, and our line’s playing well right now, and just try to keep it going.”
Karel Vejmelka made 28 saves for Utah (16-11-5), which won its fourth straight and is 6-0-1 during its point streak.
“Yeah, really good,” Utah coach Andre Tourigny said. “Bench was rock solid. I think we defended well, we kept them as much as possible on the outside. They're a tough team to play. They have elite players, but really happy the way we play against their top player in the second part of the game, not really in the first, but I think we got better.”
Mats Zuccarello scored for the Wild (20-9-4), who have lost three straight and four of five. Marc-Andre Fleury made 16 saves.
“I thought we played a pretty good game, just we didn’t find a way to win it,” Minnesota coach John Hynes said.
Zuccarello put the Wild ahead 1-0 at 10:20 of the first period on a snap shot off a quick return feed from Kirill Kaprizov.
“We're creating chances but they don't go in right now, but obviously we got to keep the puck out of our net,” Zuccarello said.
Guenther responded one minute later at 11:20, scoring on a rebound deflection.
Jack McBain appeared to give Utah the lead at 9:01 of the second period with a rebounded wrist shot, but Minnesota challenged for goaltender interference against Kevin Stenlund and the goal was waved off following video review.
“I think it was a huge moment when we were able to tie the game pretty quick after they scored,” Vejmelka said. “So, it was a huge moment for us. And then we just get better every period. And we had a strong finish too.”
NOTES: Guenther recorded his fifth multigoal game this season, which is tied for the second most among all players (also Mikko Rantanen, Travis Konecny & Artemi Panarin). Kaprizov has the most with six. … Guenther also extended his point streak to seven games (six goals, five assists).