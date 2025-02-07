The Minnesota Wild Rink Rock Music Series is back for 2024-2025! At each Saturday home game we will feature a local artist or band live in the arena from the stage at Section 123. Each performance will include two sets: the first set during pregame beginning one hour before puck drop and the second set during the 1st Intermission.
Rink Rock February 8 - New Primatives
New Primitives was founded in Minneapolis in 2003 by drummer, singer, and songwriter Stanley Kipper. The band’s sound includes funky R&B/American Reggae with world music influences. Their first two records, New Primitives and American Nomads, received nationwide airplay, including top ten chart positions across America and Canada. In 2018, New Primitives recorded their third album, a live offering, with their latest record, Primitive Road, being released on November 8, 2024.