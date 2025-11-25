Minnesota Wild to Celebrate Native American Heritage Day on Nov. 28

SAINT PAUL, Minn. – The National Hockey League’s (NHL) Minnesota Wild announced that they are partnering with the Mille Lacs Band of Ojibwe and Grand Casino to celebrate Native American Heritage Day on Friday, November 28 when it hosts the Colorado Avalanche at 2:30 p.m.

"The Mille Lacs Band’s partnership with the Minnesota Wild helps ensure that Native people are visible and valued, not only in the history of this state, but in its present and future,” said Chief Executive Virgil Wind, Mille Lacs Band of Ojibwe. "It also highlights the Native contribution to the region — a contribution that continues to shape Minnesota culturally, economically, and socially. We’re honored to see the stories, culture, and leadership of Native people reflected at Grand Casino Arena and ared proud to stand in partnership with others who believe representation matters."

The Wild, Grand Casino, and Mille Lacs Band of Ojibwe will showcase Native American Heritage Day through various in-game presentations and community initiatives:

Singers at Gate 1 & Gate 3 of Grand Casino Arena upon gates opening at 1:15 p.m.

Flag Song by Timber Trails to honor all who have served in the armed forces. Veterans from all 11 tribes of the state of Minnesota have been invited to participate and represent their tribes.

A special video will be shown during the first intermission detailing the history of the Jingle Dress followed by on-ice feature during the second intermission showcasing the Jingle Dress for fans to watch.

Fans in attendance will receive a custom Native AmericanHeritage Day bracelet courtesy of Grand Casino & Mille Lacs Band of Ojibwe.

The Hockey Lodge at Grand Casino Arena will have Native AmericanHeritage Day inspired retail items available for purchase, while supplies last.

Native American non-profit organizations to be in-attendance at various locations around the concourse of Grand Casino Arena.

Willard Malebear to be in-attendance on concourse at Section 124 displaying locally designed pieces of artwork that are available for purchase by fans in attendance.

Redesign of Native AmericanHeritage Day logo as designed by a local artist from the Mille Lacs Band of Ojibwe.

Nathan “Ozhaawashkgwaneb” Peet first discovered art and design by watching his sisters draw and paint, which inspired him to begin creating his own work. Throughout his life, he was surrounded by Ojibwe floral patterns at powwows, in cultural beadwork, and in other Indigenous art and gatherings. When redesigning the Minnesota Wild’s Native American Heritage Day logo, he aimed to merge the team’s historic imagery with elements that honor the Tribal Nations, creating a design that represents all Indigenous people of Minnesota.

“Native American Heritage Day is an important opportunity for us to honor the rich history and ongoing contributions of indigenous communities across Minnesota,” said Matt Majka, Chief Executive Officer of the Minnesota Wild. “We’re grateful to partner with the Mille Lacs Band of Ojibwe and Grand Casino to celebrate their culture and share stories, traditions, and art with our fans in a meaningful way.”

“Grand Casino is proud to partner with the Minnesota Wild to elevate Native American Heritage Day,” said Ronda Weizenegger, CEO, Grand Casino. “This collaboration strengthens visibility for Tribally owned enterprises in Minnesota’s sports and entertainment landscape and reflects our commitment to community, representation, and economic impact. As naming rights partner for the Grand Casino Arena, we are grateful to help bring this moment to life.”

About the Non-Removable Mille Lacs Band of Ojibwe

The Non-Removable Mille Lacs Band of Ojibwe is a sovereign, self-governing Tribal Nation whose people have lived for generations in east-central Minnesota. More than half of the Band’s 5,000 members live within the boundaries of the Band’s reservation, which was established by the 1855 Treaty. With a separation-of-powers government, the Band provides a wide range of services to its citizens and governs with a focus on cultural preservation, economic strength, and the well-being of future generations.

About Grand Casino

Grand Casino operates two premiere gaming and hospitality destinations in Minnesota, owned by the Mille Lacs Band of Ojibwe. As a mission-driven enterprise, Grand Casino exists to generate sustainable economic opportunity for the Mille Lacs Band while delivering exceptional guest experiences. With its naming rights to Grand Casino Arena, Grand Casino continues to expand its impact across entertainment, sports, and cultural connection.

Learn more at Grandcasinomn.com.

