Minnesota Wild to Celebrate Hockey Fights Cancer Awareness Night on November 16 vs. Vegas Golden Knights

SAINT PAUL, Minn. – The National Hockey League’s (NHL) Minnesota Wild today announced it will host **Hockey Fights Cancer™ Awareness Night** presented by HealthPartners Cancer Care on Sunday, Nov. 16, when the team hosts the Vegas Golden Knights at 5 p.m. Cancer patients, survivors and cancer charities will be featured throughout the game, and many of the in-game elements will incorporate the Hockey Fights Cancer theme.

Fans attending the game on Nov. 16 are encouraged to wear lavender to show their support. The night will be dedicated to supporting the fight against cancer in numerous ways:

The Minnesota Wild Foundation Split the Pot Raffle partner for Hockey Fights Cancer night will be Children’s Cancer Research Fund . Dedicated to ending childhood cancer. Children’s Cancer Research Fund’s main focus is to support the research of bright scientists across the country whose ideas can make the greatest impact for children fighting cancer. Learn more at https://childrenscancer.org/

Fans are invited to fill out a Hockey Fights Cancer " I Fight For" sign, which will be available at various locations throughout the arena . Fans will be asked to raise their signs during a designated time during the second period. Fans not in attendance at the game can also participate by downloading a "I Fight For" sign at Wild.com/HFC, filling in who or what cancer cause they fight for, and sharing a picture of their card by tagging #MNWild and #hockeyfightscancer on any social media platform.

HealthPartners is proud to offer myGenetics, a no-cost community health research program. This exciting new research program looks at how DNA impacts health and how it can be used to provide more personalized care options for you, your family and the community. Visit Section 104 at the game to meet the HealthPartners team and learn how you can participate, or go to healthpartners.com/mygenetics for more information.

In alignment with the Minnesota Wild’s Hockey Fights Cancer Awareness Night, the Wild Foundation will host a 2025 HFC Auction Nov. 25 – Dec. 2. The auction will feature HFC themed memorabilia including locker room nameplates, baseball hats and mini helmets autographed by the members of the 2025-26 Minnesota Wild. Proceeds will benefit the Wild Foundation. For more information or to browse and bid go to http://www.wild.com/onlineauctions or text HFC2025 to 76278.

The Minnesota Wild Foundation is also excited to host a Hockey Fights Cancer Mystery Puck sale. Pucks will be on sale in-game only at section 104 from the time gates open and while supplies last. A $30 Mystery Puck purchase guarantees you a themed puck autographed by a member of the 2025-26 Minnesota Wild, the mystery is whose autograph you'll get! Cashless purchases only. Proceeds will benefit the Minnesota Wild Foundation.

Breckon Sedam, now eight years old, has been battling Leukemia since he was three, and will be the game’s honorary flag bearer. Breckon’s twin brother, Owen and their younger brother, Ethan, will serve as honorary Blue Line Buddies. Venessa McConkey and her daughter Evelyn will make the “Let’s Play Hockey!” announcement. Venessa was diagnosed with Hodgkin’s Lymphoma in 2016, and as of this year, has been diagnosed with breast cancer. Venessa’s two sons, Jace and Dylan, will also serve as honorary Blue Line Buddies.

About Hockey Fights Cancer™

Founded in 1998 by the NHL and NHLPA, the first national cause program pioneered by a major sports league, the Hockey Fights Cancer initiative powered by the V Foundation presented by AstraZeneca has raised more than $44 million since its inception. Since partnering with the V Foundation and AstraZeneca, Hockey Fights Cancer has raised more than $12 million over the past two seasons. For additional information on Hockey Fights Cancer or to donate to the Hockey Fights Cancer initiative, please visit hockeyfightscancer.com.

Each season, the Minnesota Wild supports Hockey Fights Cancer™, a joint initiative of the National Hockey League (NHL) and the National Hockey League Players’ Association (NHLPA) powered by the V Foundation for Cancer Research. Since the V Foundation was named the official North American fundraising partner in 2023, Hockey Fights Cancer has dramatically expanded its reach and impact through the collective efforts of NHL clubs, players, coaches, corporate partners and fans. Of the total $8.2 million raised during the 2024-25 season, Hockey Fights Cancer will direct over $4.6 million directly to game-changing research at the top cancer research institutions across the U.S. and Canada. Twenty-six research grants have been awarded in 16 NHL markets over the past two seasons with plans to fund even more cutting-edge research during the 2025-26 season.