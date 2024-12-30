Minnesota Wild Selects MeiGray to Market Wild Game-Worn Jerseys

SAINT PAUL, Minn. - The National Hockey League’s (NHL) Minnesota Wild today announced a multi-year partnership with MeiGray to have MeiGray authenticate and market the Wild’s complete collection of game-worn jerseys and game-used equipment. MeiGray has been named “The Exclusive Game-Worn Source of the Minnesota Wild.”
“Thanks to this partnership with MeiGray, the game-worn industry leader, Wild fans from the State of Hockey and around the world will have the opportunity to acquire some incredibly unique items,” said Carin Anderson, Senior Vice President of Corporate Partnerships and Retail for the Minnesota Wild.
The Minnesota Wild-MeiGray Game-Worn Authentication Program ensures that every game-worn jersey worn by the Wild will contain a serial-numbered, counterfeit-proof security tag inside the jersey to ensure authenticity. An original Wild-MeiGray Program Letter of Authenticity will also be issued for every item authenticated. Throughout the partnership, the Wild-MeiGray Program will identify and archive the most historic relics of the franchise’s milestones.
The Program will also offer collectors Goal Pucks and other game-used and game-worn items tied to the Wild. In addition, a portion of the proceeds from game-worn jerseys and game-used equipment will benefit the Minnesota Wild Foundation as part of this new partnership.
“We’re thrilled to partner with the Wild,” said MeiGray President Barry Meisel. “We’re delighted to become a part of Minnesota’s rich hockey heritage, we’re excited about the team, and we’re eager to engage with new fans and collectors from the State of Hockey with a game-worn program for the first time. We intend to authenticate and help preserve the Wild’s history. Collectors deserve it.”
For more information, or to pre-order a 2024-25 jersey, click here, email [email protected]or call MeiGray at 908-541-0114.
About The Minnesota Wild
The Minnesota Wild is a thriving National Hockey League (NHL) franchise that began play in 2000 at the award-winning Xcel Energy Center. Its parent company, Minnesota Sports & Entertainment (MSE), is a premier sports and entertainment provider with several different avenues of business operations headquartered in downtown Saint Paul, Minn. Driven by a mission to Create a Greater State of Hockey, MSE and the Minnesota Wild Foundation supports pediatric medical causes, serves as the largest non-member funding source for Minnesota Hockey, and provides fundraising opportunities for youth hockey associations and children’s health and wellness charities across the state. For more, visit wild.com, follow us on X, Facebook and Instagram.
About MeiGray
MeiGray, of Branchburg, NJ, is entering its 28th year as the sports memorabilia industry’s most respected game-worn jersey authenticator. MeiGray introduced the National Hockey League-MeiGray Group Game-Worn Authentication Program with the NHL in 2002. MGG also partners with five other NHL teams, four National Basketball Association teams and the ECHL.