Minnesota Wild Selects MeiGray to Market Wild Game-Worn Jerseys

About The Minnesota Wild

The Minnesota Wild is a thriving National Hockey League (NHL) franchise that began play in 2000 at the award-winning Xcel Energy Center. Its parent company, Minnesota Sports & Entertainment (MSE), is a premier sports and entertainment provider with several different avenues of business operations headquartered in downtown Saint Paul, Minn. Driven by a mission to Create a Greater State of Hockey, MSE and the Minnesota Wild Foundation supports pediatric medical causes, serves as the largest non-member funding source for Minnesota Hockey, and provides fundraising opportunities for youth hockey associations and children’s health and wellness charities across the state. For more, visit wild.com, follow us on X, Facebook and Instagram.